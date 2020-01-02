FA Cup Preview: Merseyside Derby Headlines Round 3 Fixtures As Man United Travel To Wolves

The FA Cup is back this week, and with it, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's hopes of salvaging something from the season after admitting defeat in the Premier League title race. In the third round of the Cup fixtures, City host Port Vale at home. While their rivals Manchester United will travel to take on Wolves. The other headline match-up from the third round of the FA Cup is the Merseyside derby featuring Liverpool and Everton.

Your #EmiratesFACup third round fixtures are now complete ✅



What game are you most looking forward to? pic.twitter.com/NjY3eU2Bz7 — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) December 17, 2019

Wolves vs Manchester United

Under Nuno Espirito Santo, Wolves are unbeaten in their last 4 meetings with Manchester United in all competitions (W2, D2). However, the club have experienced their fair share of highs and lows in their last couple of games. A 3-2 win over Man City was followed by a 0-1 defeat away to Liverpool. Wolves then succumbed to a 1-2 away defeat to Watford on New Year's Day. Manchester United, meanwhile, also tasted defeat to Arsenal on the same day. With both sides heading into the FA Cup on the back of defeats, it will be interesting to see which side ends up on top at the Molineux on Saturday, January 4.

Man City vs Port Vale

With Pep Guardiola conceding defeat in the title race, the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and the Champions League are the only trophies Manchester City can hope to lift this season. League 2 side Port Vale will be the ones looking to halt Man City's charge in the FA Cup. However, considering the fact that Man City have won all four of their FA Cup home matches this season with an aggregate of 21-2, Port Vale could well be in for a long night at the Etihad.

Liverpool vs Everton

Arguably the most high profile game of the FA Cup fixtures this weekend, Everton will travel to Anfield on Sunday, January 5, after the New Year's Day visit to the Etihad. Divock Origi has an impressive record against Everton, with the Belgian scoring in all four of Liverpool's home games against Everton in all competitions. In other news, Liverpool's new signing Takumi Minamino could make his debut against Everton. Considering that Virgil van Dijk was the last player to make his Liverpool debut against Everton (in the FA Cup, incidentally), Minamino will have colossal footsteps to follow on Sunday, January 5. Interestingly, Carlo Ancelotti is the only manager to beat a team managed by Jurgen Klopp this season. Elsewhere, Chelsea play hosts to Nottingham Forest with a view to arresting their slide in form, whereas Arsenal host Leeds United at the Emirates on Monday, January 6.

FA Cup third round live streaming details

All Round 3 matches are scheduled to be played on January 4, 5, and 6. Sony LIV are the official live streaming partners for the event in the Indian subcontinent.