Erling Haaland's Dortmund Move Paves Way For 4 Massive Winter Transfers In January 2020

With 28 goals in 22 games for Red Bull Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga this season, Erling Haaland has been the name on every scout's list in the last couple of months. German Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund have finally beaten Manchester United in winning the services of the teenage prodigy. While the Norwegian is just 19, Haaland did impress in the Champions League this season, becoming the first teenager in the history of the European Cup/UEFA Champions League to score in five consecutive appearances in the competition. Besides Haaland, a number of players have also been linked with big-money movies in the January transfer window. Here is a look at the top five deals that could go down in January 2020.

15 matches played, 9 goals, 9 assists...scary good 🔥 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) December 27, 2019

Jadon Sancho

Manchester City's biggest regret and Borussia Dortmund's biggest gain, Jadon Sancho has prospered ever since making the switch from the Premier League to the Bundesliga. However, his time in Germany has been in turmoil in the last couple of weeks. Earlier this season, Sancho was fined by Borussia Dortmund for turning up late for club duty. He also felt that he was being "scapegoated" during Bayern Munich's 4-0 thrashing of Dortmund. However, any club looking to sign Jadon Sancho in the winter will have to fork out over £100 million, considering the fact that the Dortmund winger is just 19 years old. Despite the hefty valuation, Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City remain interested in the English winger.

Paul Pogba

David de Gea reportedly missed out on a move to Real Madrid because of an error with the fax machine. Paul Pogba will hope that all fax machines work properly at Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid alike in January. Pogba has not featured prominently for Manchester United this season owing to injuries and, more recently, an illness. Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is a known admirer of the French box-to-box midfielder. However, just like Sancho, a move for Paul Pogba will set any club back over £90 million.

Timo Werner is after Lewy's crown 👑



Here are all of his goals so far in 2019/20 ⚽ pic.twitter.com/LjkCuBAi6J — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) December 26, 2019

Timo Werner

Consider this, Timo Werner already has 23 goals in all competitions for RB Leipzig this season. And 18 of those have come in 17 games in the Bundesliga. Werner is just 23 years old, but it is clear that the German is well on his way to establishing himself as Germany's No 9 in the years to come. The likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United have been frequently linked with a move for Timo Werner, whose release clause is apparently a meagre £25 million.

Kalidou Koulibaly

There are few defenders so commanding that they can instantly improve the quality of a squad. Virgil van Dijk is a prime example of that breed. Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly is also cut from a similar cloth. The Senegalese is one of the most commanding defenders in world football at the moment. However, Napoli have been embroiled in controversy more often than not this season. With Carlo Ancelotti sacked from the club, Koulibaly could also look to make a switch from Italy. The likes of Manchester City and Chelsea are rumoured to be interested in the Napoli centre-back. Arsenal could also move for Koulibaly. The fact that the Napoli are interested in Lucas Torreira could work in the Gunners' favour, should they choose to pursue a move for the Senegal international.

Erling Haaland

Last, but not least, Erling Haaland's future has finally been decided. However, Manchester United are not the ones who have resolved Erling Haaland's future. Haaland has now joined Borussia Dortmund on a deal that is reported to be around £38 million, with £20 million going towards RB Salzburg, £15 million in commission to his agent, Mino Raiola, and a £10 million signing-on fee going to Alfe-Inge Haaland, his father. With his Salzburg teammate Takumi Minamino already making a switch to the Premier League, Erling Haaland was reportedly on the verge of following Minamino to England in January. Manchester United were among the sides who were heavy favourites for the Norwegian talent. However, Borussia Dortmund beat them to the punch despite Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's best efforts.