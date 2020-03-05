FA Cup Quarter-final Draw: Leicester Vs Chelsea, Newcastle Vs Man City Set To Thrill Fans

The FA Cup quarter-final draw is out with some huge Premier League battles on the cards. According to the FA Cup quarter-final draw, Sheffield United will be facing Arsenal, while Newcastle United will host defending champions Manchester City. Norwich will face the winner of the match between Derby County and Manchester United while Brendon Rodgers' Leicester City will host fellow Premier League rivals Frank Lampard's Chelsea. The matches decided after the FA Cup quarter-final draw will be played on the weekend of March 21 to determine the FA Cup quarter-final draw results.

Following @NorwichCityFC's penalty shoot-out victory #UndertheLights, here is your updated Emirates FA Cup quarter-final draw ✨#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/ufQ99pecGc — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 4, 2020

FA Cup quarter-final draw: Newcastle vs Man City

The Newcastle vs Man City FA Cup quarter-final draw will see the defending champions travelling to St. James Park to face Premier League rivals Newcastle. The champions look to add more silverware following their Carabao Cup win over Aston Villa. Man City secured their place in the last eight with a 1-0 win at Sheffield on Wednesday.

FA Cup quarter-final draw: Leicester vs Chelsea

We will face Leicester City in the #FACup quarter-finals! 👊 pic.twitter.com/2MZJKmkueb — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 4, 2020

The Leicester vs Chelsea FA Cup quarter-final draw will see Chelsea travelling to King Power Stadium for their Leicester vs Chelsea clash. The Blues beat Premier League leaders Liverpool 2-0 thanks to goals from Willian and Ross Barkley. Leicester, on the other hand, had to fight hard before edging out Championship side Birmingham 1-0 thanks to Ricardo Pereira's goal. Arsenal will travel to Sheffield United following the FA Cup quarter-final draw.

FA Cup quarter-final draw: Man United Derby winner to play Norwich

Norwich, in their quarter-final match, will host either Manchester United or Derby, who play against each other on Thursday. Norwich, who are making their first appearance in the quarter-final stage since the 1991-92 season, defeated Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 on penalties after the match ended in 1-1 draw after regulation time.

Here's the recap of FA Cup quarter-final draw results

Sheffield United vs Arsenal

Newcastle United vs Man City

Norwich vs Derby/Manchester United

Leicester vs Chelsea