FA Cup Replays Might Be Scrapped Next Season Despite Financial Losses: Report

In what could be termed an unpleasant decision, FA Cup replays could be cancelled next season, given the paucity of time and the truncated recovery period for players next season. A hectic fixture list is expected to be in place next season, considering the delay in the completion of the remaining fixtures in the ongoing season due to the coronavirus lockdown. The Premier League has been rallying to ensure the current season ends by July to make way for the next campaign as early as possible.

FA Cup replays scrapped? Decision to be taken soon

Citing a hectic fixture schedule next season, governing bodies have been working out ways to ease the pressure on the players. According to The Sun, FA Cup replays may be cancelled altogether next season, despite the possibility of FA Cup financial losses. However, any decision to scrap the FA Cup replays will be taken after consulting all participating clubs.

FA Cup replays to be scrapped? Plan on the table to scrap replays from fifth round

The report claims that teams are likely to play two games a week next season to cope with a hectic schedule. The Premier League and the FA have been eyeing mid-September as the ideal period to ensure kick-off next season. The completion of all the fixtures next season is possible only when FA Cup replays will be scrapped from the fifth round of the competition.

FA Cup replays scrapped? FA Cup financial losses a possibility

Lower league clubs prefer to have FA Cup replays to earn extra income. However, a stringent decision could be on the cards, with FA Cup replays likely to be scrapped. This will, in turn, lead to FA Cup financial losses. The authorities are also pondering the idea of finding a suitable slot to host the EFL Trophy and the Carabao Cup, which will act as a major source of income for clubs, with fans likely to continue being absent.

FA Cup replays scrapped? Carabao Cup likely to be cancelled despite FA Cup financial losses

Some reports suggest that the Carabao Cup could also be cancelled next season. The FA Cup consists of six qualifying stages, including the extra preliminary round. Non-league football will also resume in September, forcing the authorities to squeeze the matches in, apart from the FA Trophy and FA Vase fixtures.

