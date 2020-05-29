FA Cup Final To Be Played On August 1, Provisional Restart Date Announced

It was a gruelling three months for football fans in the UK as sporting action was brought to a halt for over three months. That wait was brought to an end this week. On Thursday, the Premier League announced that the 2019-20 season will resume on June 17. Subsequently, the Football Association (FA) announced the provisional dates for the remaining matches of the FA Cup.

FA Cup restart: Provisional dates announced

According to the statement released by the FA, the quarterfinals of the FA Cup are provisionally scheduled for June 27-28. The FA Cup final date is set for August 1. "We are pleased to agree (on) the provisional restart date for the 2019/20 FA Cup," FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said in the statement. "The competition has been an integral part of the English football calendar for nearly 150 years, and we'd like to thank the Premier League Executive and Clubs for their support in scheduling the remaining matches during this unprecedented time."

A statement from the FA. — Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) May 29, 2020

Also Read | FA Cup Date: Leicester Vs Chelsea, Newcastle Vs Man City Set To Thrill Fans

Mark Bullingham further emphasised that the FA Cup restart date is provisional and is dependant on "all safety measures being met". The officials are hopeful that a FA Cup restart will be a positive step after football activities were temporarily suspended in the UK due to the coronavirus pandemic. The FA, however, maintains that the health and wellbeing of the staff members, players and supporters remain their top priority.

Also Read | FA Cup Restart: FA Cup Fixtures Could Be Played In October As Situation Worsens Due To Coronavirus UK

FA Cup restart date, FA Cup fixtures

As of now, the venue and kick-off timing for the FA Cup quarterfinals are yet to be decided. As for the provisional schedule, the quarterfinals will be played on June 27-28, the semifinals will be played on July 11-12 and the final on Saturday, August 1. The semifinals and the finals of the tournament are traditionally played at the Wembley Stadium in London. However, the venue will be decided at a later date by the officials.

Also Read | FA Cup Date: Throwback To Man City Falling To A Shock Defeat Vs Wigan In The Final In 2013

FA Cup fixtures: Quarterfinals matchups

Leicester City vs Chelsea

Newcastle United vs Manchester City

Sheffield United vs Arsenal

Norwich City vs Manchester United

Premier League return

After a meeting between the Premier League bosses and the 20 clubs, the Premier League is provisionally set to resume on June 17. Aston Villa will host Sheffield United and Manchester City will host Arsenal on Wednesday, June 17. The first round of full fixtures will be played between June 19 and June 21. The league also announced that all 92 remaining fixtures will be televised by the broadcasters. All matches, including the Premier League and the FA Cup, will be played behind closed doors with the players and club members having to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Also Read | After Premier League And FA Cup, Bundesliga Suspended Till April 2 Because Of Coronavirus UK