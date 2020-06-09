Premier League Return Overshadowed By Terrorist Attack Risk Amidst Lessened Security

Football fans all across the globe all are set for the Premier League return scheduled to kick off on June 17. However, there is a fear that Project Restart's Premier League return amid the current lockdown has left security weakened. According to reports, clubs have been informed on the possibility of a 'Premier League terrorist attack' with UK's threat level considered to be substantial.

Premier League terrorist attack: Clubs asked to review security measures ahead of Premier League return

According to Sportsmail, the Premier League has contacted clubs to remind them of the danger of a terror attack during the Premier League return. Concerns have been raised that the lockdown-enforced break may leave security weakened at stadiums hosting Premier League fixtures, and the league has taken things a step further by asking their teams to ensure they have reviewed security procedures ahead of their Premier League fixtures. Ahead of the Premier League return on June 17, the EFL, in their Matchday Operations Guidance Behind Closed Doors document sent out to all clubs, informed the clubs of a potential Premier League terrorist attack and have notified the clubs to evaluate their security measures, including the safety of the building, security of players and search regimens. Also in the Premier League return protocols, the clubs have been advised that they should have a response plan in position to deal with any attempts to gain entry during the Premier League fixtures.

Premier League terrorist attack: Premier League standings

Liverpool were top of the Premier League standings ahead of the enforced break and are more than likely to win their first-ever Premier League title by virtue of their 25-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. Leicester City and Chelsea hold on to the final two Champions League spots, followed closely by Manchester United, Wolves, Sheffield United and Tottenham. Arsenal are also battling with the above clubs for a place in the Europa League next season. Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich occupy the bottom three relegation spots, while Brighton, Watford and West Ham are only two points from safety.

👀 A reminder ahead of Matchweek 30... pic.twitter.com/xbon7o9fFl — Premier League (@premierleague) June 5, 2020

Premier League terrorist attack: Premier League return fixtures revealed

The first set of fixtures upon the Premier League return will see Sheffield United face Aston Villa and Manchester City take on Arsenal on June 17 and June 18 (IST) respectively, as both games were postponed before the enforced coronavirus break due to the League Cup final. The first full set of Premier League fixtures will see relegation-threatened Norwich host Southampton while Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho will go up against his former employers Manchester United later that weekend. The Premier League return fixtures will also see Everton host champions-elect, Liverpool, in the Merseyside Derby on Sunday. Leicester will travel to Watford, while Chelsea travel to Aston Villa late in the weekend.

