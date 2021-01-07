Man United Vice-chairman Ed Woodward Beats Daniel Levy To Become Highest Paid Director

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has become the highest-paid director in the Premier League, overtaking Tottenham Hotspur's Daniel Levy. Woodward has been with Man United since 2012 as an executive vice-chairman and even took a pay cut to help the Old Trafford outfit cope with the financial impact amid the novel coronavirus pandemic that has wreaked havoc across the world.

Ed Woodward beats Daniel Levy to earn the most in Premier League

According to a report by The Independent, Man United's latest account suggests that Woodward earned £3.09 million last season. Although this amount is less than the amount, estimated at £3.16 million, he earned a season prior, he still has managed to earn more than any other director in the Premier League.

Interestingly, Woodward took a 20% pay cut to help the club maintain its balance sheet amid the financial crisis induced by the novel coronavirus outbreak. Not all clubs divulge the salary details of their board members. But Tottenham chief Daniel Levy has been ranked second, behind the Man United chief.

Man United's debt doubles amid pandemic

Levy, who has been at north London since 2001, earned £2.96 million at the north London club last term. This is way less than the amount he earned the season prior. In the 2018-19 season, Levy racked up £7 million. This exorbitant amount, however, also included a £3 million in connection with Spurs' £1 billion-worth new stadium development.

Interestingly, Man United's board of directors includes legendary figure Sir Alex Ferguson, David Gill, who preceded Woodward and members of the Glazers' family. The entire club's board earned a collective £6.78 million in salaries. Woodward's salary numbers come as a surprise despite the fact that the club declared their debt had doubled to £474.1 million.

Daniel Levy, Woodward net worth details

Woodward enjoys a strong influence at Old Trafford and is regarded as the key decision-maker in terms of transfers and contractual negotiations. His net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth has been estimated at $20 million, while the Daniel Levy net worth stands at a mammoth £1 billion, according to Forbes. Interestingly, Levy holds the record of being the longest-serving chairman in the history of the Premier League.

Note: The Daniel Levy and Ed Woodward net worth figures have been sourced from the above-mentioned website. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in these figures.

