Liverpool Transfer News: Reds Set To Challenge Real Madrid In Race To Sign David Alaba

Premier League giants Liverpool are reportedly ‘pushing hard’ to sign David Alaba from Bayern Munich on a free transfer in the summer of 2021 despite Real Madrid leading the race for the Austrian defender. Jurgen Klopp’s side have struggled with a defensive injury crisis in recent months due to the absences of centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, who are both sidelined with long-term problems. The defending Premier League champions have also been forced into filling round holes with square pegs at times, with midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho being selected to start in central defence during Monday's defeat against Southampton.

Liverpool transfer news: Reds keen on David Alaba transfer

According to a report in The Guardian, Liverpool are plotting a move to sign David Alaba from Bayern Munich in the summer but face stiff competition from Real Madrid. The report also states that the Reds have established contact with Alaba’s representative over the prospect of a move to Anfield.

The signing of Alaba, especially on a free transfer, could represent a useful coup for Liverpool with the experienced Austrian able to provide significant strength in depth at the back. However, manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that despite the defensive injury woes for Liverpool, there might not be any new arrivals at the red half of Merseyside in January.

Liverpool are among the five clubs that have contacted David Alaba agent to sign him next summer. 🔴 #lfc



...but Real Madrid are leading the race, they’re pushing to sign Alaba and David dreams of playing for Real Madrid. And talks with Real are progressing, as said yesterday. https://t.co/LITUivZexn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 5, 2021

Alaba has enjoyed a stellar spell with Bayern Munich over the past decade or so, wherein he has been a mainstay for the Bavarian giants. Over this period, he has reinvented himself a couple of times, having featured as a left-back, defensive midfielder and centre-back, all while remaining a pivotal figure for the Bundesliga heavyweights. Alaba joined Bayern in 2008 and has won nine league titles and two Champions Leagues during his time at the Allianz Arena.

David Alaba to Real Madrid? Los Blancos view Bayern star as potential Ramos replacement

However, tt's all but certain that Alaba won't be staying in Munich beyond the summer as he hasn't been able to agree a new deal. Multiple reports have claimed that Real Madrid have offered him "a long-term contract, believed to be four or five years, hoping to convince him to sign for them ahead of a host of other top clubs who are also interested."

The 13-time European champions reportedly view Alaba as a potential replacement for Sergio Ramos if the veteran centre-back opts to move away from the Spanish capital. Ramos' deal with Real Madrid expires in the summer of 2021 and PSG are tipped as favourites to sign the 34-year-old on a free transfer.

Image Credits - David Alaba Instagram