Fabinho's House Burgled, Audi RS6 Stolen During Liverpool's Trophy Presentation: Report

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool lifted their maiden Premier League title after defeating Chelsea at Anfield in an eight-goal thriller. Even as Liverpool title celebrations continued until Thursday morning, midfielder Fabinho's house was targetted by burglars. His entire family was present in the executive box at Anfield, with special permission from the club authorities amid the coronavirus restrictions in the stadiums.

Liverpool news: Fabinho house burgled during Liverpool title celebrations

According to a report by the Liverpool Echo, burglars attacked Fabinho's empty house Wednesday night as his family was away at Anfield. It is reported that several jewellery items were stolen from the house by the robbers, compelling the detectives to urge witnesses, if any, to come forward to help the authorities in finding out those responsible. The report claims that a grey Audi RS6 was also stolen, although it was later discovered in Wigan.

Fabinho house burgled: Police in search of burglars

According to the report, Fabinho's house was burgled between 3 pm (GMT) on Wednesday and 4 am (GMT) on Thursday morning. A spokesman from the Merseyside Police reportedly stated that detectives in Sefton have been constantly appealing for any information following the burglary in Formby. The police were called at an address in the early hours of Thursday when the occupants returned home to find out about the burglary.

This is not the first instance of Liverpool players being targetted. Liverpool striker Sadio Mane saw several items being stolen from his home after the Champions League game against Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich last year. The likes of Roberto Firmino and Dejan Lovren have also been victims of similar robberies in the past.

Liverpool news: Reds to play Newcastle United

The Liverpool title celebrations began after Jurgen Klopp's men defeated Chelsea in a thrilling encounter. Liverpool scored a mammoth five goals past Kepa Arrizabalaga. Although Chelsea attempted to fight back, Frank Lampard's men could manage to score thrice only, making it difficult to move up to third place in the Premier League standings. Meanwhile, Liverpool will play the final game of their scintillating campaign against Newcastle United at St James' Park on Sunday.

Image courtesy: Rebeca Tavares Twitter