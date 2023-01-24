Fan Asks Carlo Ancelotti For Chewing Gum, Real Madrid Manager's Reaction Goes Viral

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti had a hilarious interaction with a fan on January 22 after his side's 2-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao in La Liga. As seen in the video below, a fan asked Ancelotti for chewing gum, and the Italian coach obliged. This incident has gone viral with several fans posting a video of the same.

Personally if that was me I’m framing Ancelotti’s gum. pic.twitter.com/vGEYEyqigf — ? (@MadridZone7) January 23, 2023

Karim Benzema helps Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao

Karim Benzema seems to have put his FIFA World Cup disappointment behind him as he scored for the sixth time after being dropped from the French squad because of an injury. His latest goal helped Real Madrid to a 2-0 win in La Liga on Sunday.

Following the game, Los Blancos coach Carlo Ancelotti said, "He came back with the same quality." The goal allowed Benzema to join former Madrid great Raúl with 228 league goals with the club — second only to Cristiano Ronaldo’s 311. Soon after Benzema's opener, Toni Kroos sealed the victory for Madrid with a low shot from outside the area in the 90th minute.

Benzema’s sixth goal in six matches since the World Cup came with a left-footed volley from inside the area in the 24th minute at San Mames Stadium. The only game in which he has not scored after the World Cup was in Madrid’s 3-2 come-from-behind win at Villarreal in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

Real Madrid stay within touching distance of Barcelona

As a result of their 2-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao, Real Madrid continue to remain just three points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona. The Catalan giants maintain their three-point lead by defeating relegation-threatened Getafe to extend their winning streak to three matches across all competitions.

Pedri scored a first-half winner for the Catalan club, which has won four of its last five matches, with its only setback coming in a draw against Real Betis in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, where it advanced in a penalty shootout before eventually winning the title in a final against Madrid.

(Inputs from AP)