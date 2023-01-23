Watch: Toni Kroos’ ‘one Of A Kind’ 90th-minute Goal For Real Madrid Leaves Fans Floored

Real Madrid returned to winning ways in La Liga 2022-23 with a thumping 2-0 victory over Athletic Club at the San Mames Barria in Bilbao, Spain on Sunday. Having lost their last league game to Villareal, Madrid left no stone unturned on Sunday, claiming their 13th victory of the ongoing season. While French footballer Karim Benzema provided the opening goal of the match, it was the winner by Toni Kroos, that became the talk of the town for fans.

The 2022 Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema opened Madrid’s scoring in the 24th minute with a stunning left-footed volley. While Athletic Club found it tough to get things going, Madrid doubled their lead in the final minutes of the game. In the 90th minute, Kroos received a pass from Rodrydo on the edge of the area.

Watch: Tony Kroos’ magnificent goal against Athletic Club

Although Kroos initially found himself ahead of the ball, he produced an excellent finish by finding the bottom-right corner. Courtesy of his goal, Madrid’s lead was elevated to 2-0 and they ended up winning the game. The Santiago Bernabéu side is now three points behind the current La Liga 2022-23 table toppers Barcelona, who defeated Getafe 1-0 on Sunday.

This is the most Toni Kroos goal you will ever see . pic.twitter.com/9oRvATekv6 — V. (@ValvRmfc) January 22, 2023

“You can't ask for a more Toni Kroos goal”

Interestingly, Kroos was substituted into the game in the 85th minute. Upon noticing Kroos’ heroic goal, football fans on social media hailed the German player for his one-of-a-kind skills. “What a goal from the best midfielder ever. This definitely made everyone happy. We love you @ToniKroos,” a fan tweeted.

At the same time, another fan wrote, “Toni Kroos, scores a banger, creates a chance, 100% pass accuracy, secures the 3 points after coming on for the last 5 minutes vs Athletic Club”. Another user said, “You can't ask for a more Toni Kroos goal than that, absolutely beautiful”.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in the post-match presser, Real Madrid manager Ancelotti said, “I think it was a point in the season to have more players motivated. Ceballos and Asensio did well against Villarreal and deserved an opportunity. Toni Kroos had played a lot of games and maybe some rest will help him. Luka Modrić could have played, but I decided to go with something else”.