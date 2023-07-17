WATCH | Fan Brings Real GOAT To Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Unveiling, Stuns Everyone

Although the modern generation of the football community is in splits over Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and often engages in debates regarding who is the undisputed "greatest of all time" of the sport. Over the years we have witnessed countless episodes of fans crashing the security and running onto the field to get a glimpse of either Ronaldo or Messi. In yet another instance, a fan went to an extreme in support of Lionel Messi.

Fan brings real Goat at the presentation site of Lionel Messi

The football world is gearing up for Lionel Messi's much-awaited debut for MLS side Inter Miami, scheduled to happen on July 21, 2023. Ahead of the start of Messi's new stint, the Argentine was presented in front of a packed crowd at the DRV PNK Stadium. As it was an iconic moment thus it was a perfect occasion for passionate fans to showcase constructive ways to support their idol.

Subsequently, a video of a fan is making rounds on the internet in which he evidently brought a living Goat to the presentation facility of Lionel Messi. Messi is arguably the hretest player to grace the game, thus his fans call him GOAT. Here are the visuals of the fan along with his little friend.

Somebody brought a goat to Messi’s Inter Miami presentation 😭 pic.twitter.com/iCk5g408n5 — R  (@Lionel30i) July 16, 2023

Lionel Messi chose Inter Miami over FC Barcelona

Lionel Messi ended his tumultuous run with Ligue 1 giants Paris ST-Germain in 2023. The player was expected to make a sensational return to FC Barcelona, and there were purported interests from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal. Messi, however, did not choose to reprise his role at Barca. nor got enticed to the whopping offer from Saudi Arabia. He rather exited the world of European football and entered the universe of soccer. He has signed for Inter Miami, a club that plays in Major Lague Soccer.