Inter Miami Marks Lionel Messi's Arrival In MLS With Spectacular Unveil Ceremony; Watch

2022 FIFA World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi officially signed his contract with Major League Soccer team Inter Miami last Saturday. Messi’s deal with the MLS side became official five weeks after the 36-year-old first announced his decision to choose Inter Miami as his next destination. The football superstar then featured in an epic unveiling ceremony at the club’s homeground, the DRV PNK Stadium in Miami.

Watch: Lionel Messi gets officially unveiled as an Inter Miami player

Days after his arrival in Miami, Argentine football captain Lionel Messi was unveiled as an Inter Miami player in a special presentation ceremony on Sunday night. The event was held at the club’s homeground in Miami, with thousands of fans in attendance. As per the Guardian, Messi’s contract with the MLS club runs till the end of the 2025 season and will make him earn between USD 50 million and USD 60 million a year.

Lionel Messi is ‘anxious to train and compete’ in Miami

Speaking to the thousands of fans in attendance at the stadium, Messi revealed he is anxious to train and compete at his new club in a new league.

I’m very moved to be here in Miami. I want to thank you for the kindness and love that you have given me. This has happened so fast … I’m anxious to train and compete. Our objective is to be here and win. I’m sure we’re going to have a wonderful experience.

What else do we know about Lionel Messi’s lucrative contract with Inter Miami?

While Messi will earn somewhere between USD 50 million and USD 60 million a year at Inter Miami, the deal is said to have a signing bonus and stakes in the Major League Soccer club. Meanwhile, he might make his debut for the club later this week against Mexican club Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cyo. He heads into the MLS on the back of 715 goals in 885 club games, alongside a record haul of seven Ballon d’Or awards.