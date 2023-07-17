'Harry Kane Is Fully Committed': Tottenham Coach On Bayern Munich Transfer Rumours

Harry Kane, a prolific English striker, stands as one of the most revered and accomplished footballers of his generation. Kane's journey to stardom began in the youth ranks of Tottenham Hotspur. Over the years, he has become synonymous with the North London club, establishing himself as their talismanic figure and an all-time leading scorer. Possessing a remarkable combination of finesse, power, and footballing intelligence, Kane's goal-scoring prowess is unparalleled, evident from his impressive tally of goals in the Premier League.

3 things you need to know

Harry Kane was named England men's football team captain in 2018

He is the all-time leading scorer for Tottenham Hotspur and England

He has won the Premier League Golden Boot three times

Also Read: Bayern Munich Power Broker Uli Hoeneß Confident That Harry Kane Will Join This Summer

Postecoglou on Harry Kane transfer rumours

New Tottenham Hotspur head coach, Ange Postecoglou, has provided reassurance that star striker Harry Kane remains fully committed to the club amid recent speculations linking him to a potential move to Bundesliga side Bayern Munich. During a press interaction, Postecoglou revealed he had a productive conversation with Kane upon joining the club, primarily focusing on ways to enhance the team's performance. Currently, Tottenham is on a pre-season tour in Australia, conducting their training at WACA in Perth.

[Harry Kane celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Euro 2024 qualifiers; Image: AP]

Postecoglou clarified that the discussion with Kane was not a groundbreaking revelation, but rather an introduction and a discussion about the club's status and areas for improvement. Despite Bayern Munich's reported attempts to secure Kane's services with significant financial offers, Tottenham has consistently rejected these bids.

“I had a good chat with Harry. It was nothing earth-shattering as people are seeking. Just a good chat, introduced myself, and we spoke mainly about the club, where it's at and where he thinks can improve,” Postecoglou said.

“It's not a specific vision for one person, it's about the group and we're perfectly aligned on that - we want to see a successful team this year. There are a lot of people who know Harry better than me, but he's not going to get phased by anything. He's here and while he's here, he's totally committed to what we're doing, and that's the way I've seen things,” Postecoglou added.

“It's about working hard as a group as we go along, some will be on for the whole journey, others won't, but a lot of that gets decided along the way. It's not something I'm demanding from people right at the outset. We've got nearly a month until the season starts, the transfer window's still open, so we'll see what transpires,” Postecoglou said.

Also Read: Lionel Messi's Former Team Is Now Going After Harry Kane's Signature

Harry Kane, the England captain and second-highest scorer in Premier League history with an impressive 213 goals for Spurs, remains a crucial asset to the team. Postecoglou highlighted the importance of collective effort in their preparations for the upcoming season, acknowledging that the squad's composition may evolve before the transfer window closes.

Image: AP