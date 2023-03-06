Fans Chant Ronaldo's Name During Manchester United's Heavy Loss Against Liverpool - WATCH

Liverpool supporters took a jibe at Manchester United as they chanted Cristiano Ronaldo's name during their Premier League encounter on Sunday, March 5. The chant was particularly aimed at manager Erik ten Hag who didn't have the best of relationship with Ronaldo during his short stay following his arrival at the club. United witnessed their biggest ever loss in the Premier League era as they went down 0-7 to Liverpool.

Liverpool fans chanted Cristiano Ronaldo's name against Manchester United

Riding on the braces from Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez, Liverpool inflicted an embarrassing defeat on the Red Devils on their home turf. The home supporters chanted "Viva Ronaldo" infront of the Dutch manager as the idea was to remind him of the Portuguese superstar who left United to join Al-Nassr this year.

Earlier also Liverpool fans showed their support for Ronaldo when his baby boy passed away and the Merseysiders paid a beautiful tribute at Anfield. Ronaldo even shared a heartfelt note on Instagram after the incident. United eventually lost that match too by 0-4 but the effort was appreciated around the world.

Social media has flooded with reactions as video went viral pretty rapidly.

Liverpool fans chanting "VIVA RONALDO " ♥️pic.twitter.com/VQdyeM2xU9 — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) March 5, 2023

Liverpool fans chanting "VIVA RONALDO ", Haha! They supported Ronaldo last year too in his tough times. Now they r mocking united fans with chants. Great fanbasepic.twitter.com/6JHCxhSqB7 — Dr Yash  (@YashRMFC) March 5, 2023

“VIVA RONALDO” chants at Anfield during the Liverpool vs Man Utd game.



The true fans will always appreciate him ❤ pic.twitter.com/bletQLjbz2 — RW 🇸🇪 (@ronaldowarrior) March 5, 2023

Liverpool fans chanting "VIVA RONALDO" after their teams 7-0 win over Manchester United at Anfield🥹

Thankyou Liverpool FC. pic.twitter.com/OUqyZyAzL1 — Salik07 (@Salik071) March 6, 2023

Why liverpool fans love ronaldo ?😳 pic.twitter.com/liKeSKXn7x — 🐺 (@mascuuLin) March 6, 2023

The Liverpool fans were singing “Viva Ronaldo” in front of Ten Hag. pic.twitter.com/5FMhGs9FMS — mario 🇶🇦🥷 (@marioo3s) March 5, 2023

United will now host Real Betis in the Europa League round of 16 at the Old Trafford on Thursday in their next game. They are currently at the third spot in the Premier League table behind Arsenal and Manchester City. Tottenham and Liverpool complete the list of top five teams.