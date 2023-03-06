Cristiano Ronaldo Meets A Boy Who Lost His Father In The Turkey-Syria Earthquake - WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo recently met a survivor of the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria. Ronaldo, who was performing his duties with Al-Nassr at a weekend match in Saudi Pro League, went to meet a fan after the culmination of the match, who traveled miles to watch the Portuguese superstar play. The rescued fan was given the invitation to attend the match after a video of him surfaced on the internet about wanting to meet Cristiano Ronaldo.

Nabil Saeed, a boy from Syria, who survived the natural disaster that took more than 50,000 lives, told the rescue workers about his dream of meeting the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner. One month later, the dream has come true. The boy saw Ronaldo in action on March 4 during Al-Nassr's splendid comeback win over Al-Batin. Following the match, Ronaldo went back to the off-field area of King Saud University Stadium to meet his little supporter.

Here's the video of the meeting.

Nabil Saeed, a young boy from Syria has achieved his ‘dream’ of meeting Cristiano Ronaldo. ❤️

In the video, you could see the warm embrace between Ronaldo and Saeed. The meeting brought smile to both the individuals and to the fans worldwide. After the meeting Nabil expressed his delight on metting Cristiano Ronaldo and said, “When I saw Ronaldo, I thought it was a dream. I didn’t believe myself. When this dream would end, I didn’t know. I pray to God that it will not be a dream,” Saeed said while speaking to Reuters.

Fans in awe of Cristiano Ronaldo after his heartfelt gesture

Cristiano Ronaldo's act of taking time out to meet his fan was taken well by the social media users, who left comments hailing CR7. Here are few of the reactions.

