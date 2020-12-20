Fans Impatient As Manchester & Leeds United Renew Their Rivalry After Almost A Decade

Manchester United will be hosting their arch-rivals Leeds United FC in an EPL match at Old Trafford on Sunday. The two teams will renew their rivalry and neither of them will be leaving any stone unturned to give each other a run for their money as they not only look to gain the upper hand in this rivalry but also add those three precious points to their tally.

The 'Peacocks' got promoted after winning the English Football League (EFL) Championship and are all set to meet the Henry Maguire-led side in the 2020/21 edition of the Premier League and it seems that the passionate soccer fans just cannot wait for this rivalry to be renewed.

'Friends Reunited'

The rivalry & head-to-head records

The rivalry between Leeds United and Manchester United also known as the 'Roses rivalry' or the ' Pennines derby' reportedly dates back to the 15th century. It was during the 1970s that things were blown out of proportion when the rivalry between the two clubs had gone beyond the action on the field at their respective home grounds i.e. the Old Trafford and Elland Road. It was an era when British football hooliganism was at its peak. The two teams also had their respective football hooligan firms i.e. 'Leeds United Service Crew' and 'Red Army'. However, the rivalry and hooliganism have been effectively curtailed since 2004 after the 'Whites' were relegated from the Premier League.

Coming back to the head-to-head records of both sides, it is the 'Red Devils' who gain the upper hand over their Northern English rivals. 37-22 (League wins), 4-3 (FA Cup), and 5-0 (League Cup) as a result of which the overall scoreline reads 46-26 in United's favor.

Previous meeting

The last meeting between these two sides took place almost a decade ago where Manchester United had decimated Leeds United FC by a 3-0 margin in their rivals' backyard at the Elland Road during a League Cup encounter on 20 September 2011.

