Jerome Boateng Takes A Cheeky Dig After Fans Reminisce His Performance Vs Lionel Messi

Five years ago, Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng faced one of the worst moments in his footballing career. The Germany international was up against Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi when he was bullied by the Argentine before scoring a goal in the semi-final of the Champions League. As fans reminded the 31-year-old defender of that day, Jerome Boateng tried to take it on his chin.

Jerome Boateng memes: Fans remind German of Lionel Messi vs Bayern display

Jerome Boateng came up against Lionel Messi in the semi-final clash at Camp Nou in 2015. The Argentine skipper scored a brace against Manuel Neuer, while also bullying Boateng before one of the goals when the defender went down on the floor after Lionel Messi’s blistering skills. However, Boateng took to Twitter to respond back in hilarious fashion.

Lionel Messi vs Bayern: Jerome Boateng comments on Germany vs Argentina

Here you go - something to laugh these tough days. I'll get some popcorn meanwhile 🍿 ... and watch World Cup final 2014 afterwards 😉 pic.twitter.com/Gf2SXmjqLr — Jerome Boateng (@JB17Official) May 6, 2020

Jerome Boateng posted an image with Lionel Messi and him in action from the same game along with a caption that read, “Here you go- something to laugh these tough days. I’ll get some popcorn meanwhile and watch World Cup final 2014 afterwards.” The 31-year-old tried to remind the people of the Germany vs Argentina clash, in which Germany defeated Lionel Messi's side to clinch the World Cup in 2014. He further urged the Twitterati to stop tagging him on Twitter, saying the incident happened way back in 2015.

Lionel Messi vs Bayern: Fans react to Jerome Boateng's tweet

I’m a Ronaldo fan but it’s just amazing how he managed to flatten one of the world’s best defenders at the time and chip the the world’s best goalkeeper at the time straight after that...with his weaker foot — Chad Bucibo (@ChadBucibo) May 6, 2020

Messi made him a famous World Cup winner. — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) May 6, 2020

Fair play mate. Messi ruined you but you've since managed to "stay on your feet." — Friendly Bane (@Bane_Of_Shadowz) May 6, 2020

Make a joke out of what people can use to mock you and you’re the king!



JB👑 — The Only Kayomide (@Kayomide__) May 6, 2020

