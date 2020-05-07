Last Updated:

Jerome Boateng Takes A Cheeky Dig After Fans Reminisce His Performance Vs Lionel Messi

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng responded hilariously after the Twitterati reminded him of his performance against Lionel Messi in 2015.

Written By
Minaam Ansari
Jerome Boateng

Five years ago, Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng faced one of the worst moments in his footballing career. The Germany international was up against Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi when he was bullied by the Argentine before scoring a goal in the semi-final of the Champions League. As fans reminded the 31-year-old defender of that day, Jerome Boateng tried to take it on his chin.

Also Read | Lionel Messi and his teammates return to Barcelona training after two months in quarantine

Jerome Boateng memes: Fans remind German of Lionel Messi vs Bayern display

Jerome Boateng came up against Lionel Messi in the semi-final clash at Camp Nou in 2015. The Argentine skipper scored a brace against Manuel Neuer, while also bullying Boateng before one of the goals when the defender went down on the floor after Lionel Messi’s blistering skills. However, Boateng took to Twitter to respond back in hilarious fashion.

Also Read | Lionel Messi can play till 39, including 2022 WC in Qatar, claims Barcelona legend Xavi

Lionel Messi vs Bayern: Jerome Boateng comments on Germany vs Argentina

Jerome Boateng posted an image with Lionel Messi and him in action from the same game along with a caption that read, “Here you go- something to laugh these tough days. I’ll get some popcorn meanwhile and watch World Cup final 2014 afterwards.” The 31-year-old tried to remind the people of the Germany vs Argentina clash, in which Germany defeated Lionel Messi's side to clinch the World Cup in 2014. He further urged the Twitterati to stop tagging him on Twitter, saying the incident happened way back in 2015.

Also Read | Man City players joked about signing Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi after takeover

Lionel Messi vs Bayern: Fans react to Jerome Boateng's tweet

Also Read | When Lionel Messi floored Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng and scored a stunner

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all