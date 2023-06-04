Neymar Jr Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Lionel Messi After Athlete's Final Game

Lionel Messi’s transfer saga is the biggest question mark in the world of football right now. As Lionel Messi departing from PSG at the end of this month became official last week, Neymar Jr shared an emotional moment with his teammate, which left the football realm emotional again.

Messi and Neymar were the first players to leave PSG’s Ligue-1 title celebration against Clermont Foot last night when the Argentine was booed by the fans twice on the field. Initially, the fans booed the player when his name was announced during the announcement of the starting XI. The second time they booed the player was during the second half when Messi missed a chance in the 54th minute.

Neymar and Messi always had a close relationship on and off the pitch since the Brazilian star joined FC Barcelona in 2014. They formed ‘MSN,’ one of the best attacking trios of all time, including Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar. It was a heartbreaking time for the fans in 2017 when Neymar Jr. joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2017. However, nobody knew that both Leo and Ney will be reunited again when the Argentine star joined PSG in 2021 for free when Barca could not renew his contract owning to Financial Fair Play.

What did Neymar Jr post about Lionel Messi?

Neymar went on Instagram to post: "Brother… it didn't turn out as we thought but we tried everything. It was a pleasure to share two more years with you. 'Good luck in your new stage and be happy. I love you."

The player said that he enjoyed the 2-year stint with Messi again but it was not as good as they expected because both the players have been booed recently by the fans. The post also saw a reply from Leo, who reciprocated the same energy.

Messi commented: "Thanks Ney! Beyond all that remains, that we enjoyed playing together and sharing the day to day. I wish you all the best. Besides being a crackhead, you're a beautiful person and that's all that matters at the end. I love you so much @neymarjr"

Both Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr have shared trophies with FC Barcelona and PSG and Messi helped PSG win back-to-back Ligue 1 titles, scoring 32 goals and assisting 35 more in 75 games, but the club could not win the Champions League.

Although Messi, 35, has been linked with a dazzling return to Barcelona. But the club may not be able to afford his salary while remaining within La Liga's stringent financial constraints. Meanwhile, Al-Hilal has reportedly offered Messi a £345 million per season deal to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League.