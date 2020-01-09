Barcelona Team Bus Gets LOST In Jeddah Traffic Ahead Of 'Spanish Super Cup' Clash

FC Barcelona were scheduled to arrive at the Ittihad Stadium, Jeddah on Wednesday at 3:45 PM CET (8:15 PM IST). With their Spanish Super Cup semi-final clash against Atletico Madrid to be held on January 9 (January 10 IST), the Catalan club was set to train at the Ittihad. However, the team bus got lost in the city, delaying their expected time of arrival.

Also Read | Dani Olmo Set To Be Brought Back 'home' As Barcelona Prepare Bid For The Spaniard

Barcelona's final training session and press conference ahead of their Spanish Super Cup semi-final clash with Atlético Madrid tomorrow has been delayed after their coach driver got lost! 🇪🇸#Supercopa2020

Image @diarioas pic.twitter.com/FHI5bSzl0a — SportsBetting.com (@SportsbettingEn) January 8, 2020

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde and Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets were scheduled for mandatory media duty before their training session. However, the press conference was cancelled after the entire squad failed to make it to the stadium on time.

Multiple reports suggest that the driver headed off to the King Abdullah Sports Stadium (where Real Madrid defeated Valencia) instead of Ittihad. The team got further delayed when the bus got stuck in the city traffic.

Also Read | Barcelona Have Fallen Behind Brighton, Aston Villa This Season; This Stat Proves Why

Spanish Super Cup: Barcelona release an updated schedule for the press conference

⚠️ SCHEDULE CHANGE: Ernesto Valverde's press conference will be held AFTER the team's training session at the Al-Ittihad Sport City.



Watch the training session,

LIVE, here --> https://t.co/4nkOjbJLOt pic.twitter.com/VdreB5Dlwo — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 8, 2020

The delay in arrival meant Ernesto Valverde conducted his press conference after the team finished their first training routine in Jeddah. Barcelona entered the revamped version of the Spanish Super Cup as the defending champions.

However, Valverde remains under pressure before the semi-final on Thursday night (Friday IST). With just one win in their last four games (D3) and a disappointing 2-2 draw against Espanyol in their last LaLiga fixture, Lionel Messi and company would look to start their title defence on the front foot.

Spanish Super Cup: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, Valverde speaks

Ernesto Valverde criticised the revamped format of the tournament, conceding he prefers the previous format. Until last year, the tournament was played between two teams - winner of La Liga and the Copa del Rey, but following successful discussions, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) went ahead with the new format.

"It has always been the first title of the season, the game that opens the season, and I thought it was good. The Supercopa (Spanish Super Cup) format has been changed and we will see how it is." - Ernesto Valverde

Also Read | China's Wu Lei Strikes Late As Espanyol Hold 10-man Barcelona

Spanish Super Cup: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, training routines

📍 Jedda, Saudi Arabia



🔊 𝕊𝕠𝕦𝕟𝕕 𝕆𝕟 pic.twitter.com/i3CzLQQEqO — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 9, 2020

High-Octane Rondo in Saudi Arabia ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/3Vz139T43t — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 8, 2020

Also Read | Gerard Pique And His Wife Shakira Abused During Barcelona's Clash Against Espanyol

Picture Credits: FCBarcelona.com