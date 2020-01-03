The Debate
Dani Olmo Set To Be Brought Back 'home' As Barcelona Prepare Bid For The Spaniard

Football News

Dani Olmo is flattered by the interest shown by LaLiga giants Barcelona and rumours suggest that a deal could be in place to bring in the Zagreb midfielder

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dani Olmo

Dinamo Zagreb's Spanish winger Dani Olmo, in a recent interview, revealed that his former club FC Barcelona have contacted him to bring him back to Spain. The 21-year-old winger/attacking midfielder was part of 'La Masia' between 2007-2014 before he decided to move to Dinamo Zagreb. Dani Olmo quickly made a name for himself in Croatia with his stunning performance for Dinamo Zagreb as he became the first-choice player for the club despite his young age. Olmo was also included in the Spanish national team for their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign. 

Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong Rates The Premier League Higher Than LaLiga

"As my own club even says, Croatia has become too small for me," stated Dani Olmo

Dani Olmo, while talking to L'Esportiu, stated that it makes him happy that the rumours of Barcelona pushing a move for him has become a concrete proposal now. The midfielder added that he learned many life-long values during his six years at La Masia. Olmo expressed that his goal to play in a European Championship will be difficult if he spends the next six months in a minor competition like the one in Croatia. The 21-year-old wants to take a step forward in his career and said that he is desperate to improve his skills and performance. Dani Olmo added that it will be better for him to leave as soon as possible if the deal between Barcelona and Dinamo Zagreb falls right in place. 

"Manchester United Can't Replicate City's Style Of Play," Says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Transfer Rumours: Manchester City and Chelsea also in the race to sign Dani Olmo

Luis Suarez Hosts Lionel Messi, Neymar At A Star-studded 'special' Party

Paul Scholes Takes A Dig At Liverpool's Club World Cup Win, Says Badminton Trophy Better

Published:
COMMENT
