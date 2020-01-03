Dani Olmo Set To Be Brought Back 'home' As Barcelona Prepare Bid For The Spaniard

Dinamo Zagreb's Spanish winger Dani Olmo, in a recent interview, revealed that his former club FC Barcelona have contacted him to bring him back to Spain. The 21-year-old winger/attacking midfielder was part of 'La Masia' between 2007-2014 before he decided to move to Dinamo Zagreb. Dani Olmo quickly made a name for himself in Croatia with his stunning performance for Dinamo Zagreb as he became the first-choice player for the club despite his young age. Olmo was also included in the Spanish national team for their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

"As my own club even says, Croatia has become too small for me," stated Dani Olmo

Dani Olmo, while talking to L'Esportiu, stated that it makes him happy that the rumours of Barcelona pushing a move for him has become a concrete proposal now. The midfielder added that he learned many life-long values during his six years at La Masia. Olmo expressed that his goal to play in a European Championship will be difficult if he spends the next six months in a minor competition like the one in Croatia. The 21-year-old wants to take a step forward in his career and said that he is desperate to improve his skills and performance. Dani Olmo added that it will be better for him to leave as soon as possible if the deal between Barcelona and Dinamo Zagreb falls right in place.

Transfer Rumours: Manchester City and Chelsea also in the race to sign Dani Olmo

According to SportWitness, Chelsea are considering a €40m bid for Dinamo Zagreb’s Dani Olmo, competing with Barcelona for the Spanish midfielder. Thoughts? #CFC pic.twitter.com/o9ImYHGqsH — The Chelsea Echo (@TheChelseaEcho) January 2, 2020

Barcelona are aware of competition from Manchester City for Dani Olmo – with Pep Guardiola's side also interested in the Spain international.



Dinamo Zagreb would want €40m to sanction the sale of the 21-year-old.



[@diarioas via @Sport_Witness] pic.twitter.com/9lprUbXmiz — Man City | Superbia (@SuperbiaProeIia) January 2, 2020

