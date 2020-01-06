Gerard Pique And His Wife Shakira Abused During Barcelona's Clash Against Espanyol

Barcelona were held by Espanyol in their LaLiga clash. Both sides scored twice past each other. The match witnessed controversy with Frenkie de Jong being sent off in the second half of the game. However, another issue surrounding defender Gerard Pique has emerged on to the scene.

🔝 Sunday Funday

👍 Winter Champions pic.twitter.com/lahyRaqvbd — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 5, 2020

Gerard Pique's family was abused by Espanyol fans

According to Spanish publication Marca, Gerard Pique was abused by Espanyol fans. They also targetted and his wife Shakira his son.

The chants compelled the star to speak to the referee about the incident. This is not the first time that the Catalan defender has been abused at Cornella-El Prat. The player had also registered complaints with LaLiga against Espanyol fans for abusing him in 2015, 2018 and 2019.

Espanyol salvaged a point against 10-men Barcelona

Espanyol took an early lead in the 23rd minute when David Lopez fired a header from a free-kick taken beautifully by Marc Roca. However, Barcelona fired back in the second half of the game, after Luis Suarez scored from a tap-in in the 50th minute. Arturo Vidal gave them a goal-advantage from a counter-attack by the LaLiga champions. However, Espanyol’s Wu Lei equalised for his side in the final minutes of the game to salvage a point.

Barcelona will next play against Atletico Madrid in Super Copa de Espana

This was Barcelona’s fourth draw in the current campaign. They blew away their two-point lead over Real Madrid. Los Blancos defeated Getafe 3-0 away at Coliseum Alfonso Perez. Both the arch-rivals are now tied at equal points (40) in the league with Barcelona topping due to goal-difference. The Catalan giants will next play against Atletico Madrid in the semi-final of Super Copa de Espana, to be played on Thursday, January 9, 2020 (January 10 according to IST) at King Abdullah Sports City, Saudi Arabia.

