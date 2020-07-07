FC Dallas Opt Out Of MLS Is Back Tournament After 11 Positive Cases Of COVID-19 At Club

Citing the rampant spread of coronavirus and a threat to the health of the players, FC Dallas have decided to withdraw from the MLS is Back Tournament. The club's decision is said to be influenced by the fact that 10 players in their camp tested positive for COVID-19, along with one staff member. The tournament is set to be played from July 8 in Orlando.

FC Dallas coronavirus crisis: 10 players, one coach test COVID-19 positive

Amid the FC Dallas coronavirus concerns, the club issued an official statement on Twitter this week. The club spoke on Major League Soccer's (MLS) decision to support its announcement to not participate in the tournament this term. FC Dallas confirmed that 10 players along with one coaching staff were found to be COVID-19 positive, either at the time of arrival or within a few days of their stay in Orlando.

FC Dallas coronavirus crisis: Coach disappointed after MLS is Back Tournament withdrawal

Speaking on the FC Dallas coronavirus crisis, head coach Luchi Gonzalez confirmed in a statement that the infected people have been put in isolation in Orlando and it was in their best interest not to compete at this point in time. The coach claimed that although they were disappointed at not being able to play in the MLS is Back Tournament, the health of the travelling players and the team partners are of utmost importance. The club asserted that they will be working in tandem with the health officials to ensure that the infected people can return to Frisco amid the FC Dallas coronavirus crisis.

MLS is Back Tournament: Carlos Vela opts out of LAFC duties

Earlier, Los Angeles FC (LAFC) star and current MLS MVP Carlos Vela decided to withdraw from the MLS is Back Tournament. The former Real Sociedad striker said he wishes to spend time with his wife who is pregnant with his second baby. Players have been provided with an option to withdraw from the tournament on the basis of health concerns as well as family reasons.

MLS is Back Tournament: MLS schedule amid FC Dallas coronavirus crisis

The MLS is Back tournament will begin on July 8 and the MLS season schedule features 16 consecutive matchdays for group stage games, which will then be followed by knockout rounds from July 25. A total of 26 participating teams have been drawn across six groups, although not in equal numbers. However, the MLS schedule will undergo changes after the withdrawal of FC Dallas.

Image courtesy: FC Dallas Twitter