FC Goa End Three-year Deal With Popular Two-time Golden Boot Winner Ferran Corominas?

ISL side FC Goa have reportedly ended their three-year partnership with veteran Spanish forward Ferran Corominas. The 37-year-old won the ISL Golden Boot for two seasons in a row and finished last campaign just one goal behind the eventual winners Nerijus Valskis, Roy Krishna and Ogbeche. In total, Ferran Corominas scored 55 goals for FC Goa over the past three seasons. However, the signing of Igor Angulo this year has put the ISL side in a tough spot, with Coro expected not to take part in the 2020-21 season.

FC Goa to part ways with Ferran Corominas?

On Wednesday, a club source told Times of India that Ferran Corominas won't be part of FC Goa for the upcoming ISL 2020-21 season. The sources at FC Goa were forced to explain that Coro is not going to have any role at the club after Igor Angulo spilt the beans over Coro's future at the club. While speaking to reporters, Angulo said, "Coro is part of the good past at FC Goa but now we have to think about the present and the future.". Angulo then admitted, "Unfortunately, Coro’s not going to be with us but I think we have a good and healthy squad for both competitions.".

It was also reported that FC Goa had to make a choice over Coro following the arrival of 36-year-old Angulo. The ISL club had a team rebuilding meeting and came to the conclusion that having Coro and Angulo was too much of a risk considering the age-factor and their salaries at the club. Coro was reportedly the highest-paid player in the ISL last season. Given FC Goa’s policy of signing only six foreign players in order to keep a happy dressing room and balancing the wage bill, it would also mean sacrificing an attacking midfielder on the pitch.

Ferran Corominas goals and honours with FC Goa

Ferran Corominas became an instant hit among Indian football fans when he joined FC Goa in 2017. During his first season with FC Goa, Coro broke the record for the most goals scored by a single player during a season as he notched up 18 goals, without missing a single game. Coro then won the Golden Boot for the second season in a row when he scored 16 goals during the 2018-19 season. The Spanish star is the all-time top goalscorer in the ISL with 48 goals and has scored seven more in Cup competitions. Coro won the ISL League Winners Shield and the Super Cup with FC Goa.

Image Credits - Ferran Corominas Instagram