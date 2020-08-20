Kylian Mbappe Is One UCL Win Away From 'completing Football' At Just 21

Kylian Mbappe is just one win away from completing football achievements. Still only 21, Mbappe has remarkably won four Ligue 1 titles, two Coupe de France trophies among a host of other trophies with Paris Saint-Germain. When it comes to international accolades, the forward has won the Euro U19 and the FIFA World Cup with France. While a major individual title still eludes the Frenchman, at least he could practically complete his trophy collection on Sunday by winning the Champions League.

Mbappé is 90 minutes away from potentially completing football before he even turns 22. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) August 18, 2020

PSG vs Bayern: Mbappe's biggest hurdle?

PSG will be up against arguably the current most in-form team in Europe, Bayern Munich, in the UCL final. The five-time UCL winners romped their way through to the finale, beating French side Lyon 3-0 in the semi-final. In the previous round, Bayern handed Barcelona their worst-ever UCL defeat, winning the tie 8-2.

While Bayern will be looking to add another UCL trophy to their cabinet, they will be up against Paris Saint-German, who will be making their first-ever UCL final appearance. PSG themselves had a comfortable outing in the semi-final, scoring three past RB Leipzig on route to the finals. The form of PSG's key duo, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, will be key if the Parisians were to end the season with a Champions League trophy.

Both Bayern Munich and PSG will be in the hunt for a season treble after both sides won their respective league titles and cup competitions.

Coming back to Kylian Mbappe, the 21-year-old is widely considered one of the best players in the world and arguably the successor to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Although replicating the longevity of Ronaldo and Messi will be no easy feat, the Frenchman already possesses the attributes to become a world-beater. The FIFA Golden Boy winner has already scored 121 goals in 193 club appearances. This season, Mbappe has scored 30 goals in just 35 appearances, all while struggling with injuries.

21-year-old Kylian Mbappé's career by numbers so far:



❍ 217 games

❍ 130 goals

❍ 65 assists

❍ 4x Ligue 1 winner

❍ 3x Ligue 1 YPOTY

❍ 2x FIFPro World XI

❍ 2x French POTY

❍ 1x Golden Boy

❍ 1x Trophée Kopa

❍ 1x Ligue 1 POTY

❍ 1x World Cup



Now, a #UCL final awaits. pic.twitter.com/YSsU2Spxbg — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 18, 2020

Mbappe's importance for PSG was exhibited during their recent UCL quarter-final game where the French club came from behind to beat Serie A side, Atalanta. Playing their first game since March, PSG found themselves trailing by a goal after Mario Pasalic sent a curling effort past Keylor Navas. With PSG failing to translate their on-field dominance into goals, Thomas Tuchel opted to use Mbappe, who was cleared to participate prior to the game. Mbappe has an instant impact as PSG started attacking with renewed confidence. After Marquinhos scored the equaliser in the stoppage time, Mbappe created PSG's winner, sending a low cross to Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting for the winner.

