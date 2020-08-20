Lionel Messi REFUSED To Give His Shirt To Alphonso Davies After Embarrassing 2-8 Defeat

Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies revealed Barcelona captain Lionel Messi refused to give him his shirt after last week's UCL semi-final tie. The Catalan side were disappointing last Friday as they fell to a humiliating 2-8 loss to exit the tournament.

Speaking to reporters after Bayern advanced to the UCL final, Alphonso Davies said, "Yeah I asked for it, but I think he was a little upset. It's OK, though, next time hopefully." Davies is known to be a huge fan of Lionel Messi. The Canadian footballer idolises Messi and was extremely excited in finally getting an opportunity to be on the pitch with the Argentine.

When Alphonso Davies met Lionel Messi

It's safe to say that the 19-year-old stole the show with his performance, arguably even dwarfing Lionel Messi, who was far below his best against Bayern. Davies was a constant threat for Barcelona, with his sheer pace causing a host of problems for the LaLiga side. Davies got his opportunity to shine after he left Barca's Nelson Semedo chasing shadows as he embarked on an incisive run into the box. With little to no pressure from the Barca backline, Davies found Joshua Kimmich, who made no mistake from close range.

On Wednesday, Alphonso Davies had a quieter outing but he still helped his side keep a clean sheet against Lyon. Bayern ran out comfortable 3-0 winners at the end with Serge Gnabry scoring a brace and an in-form Robert Lewandowski adding another. The win helped Bayern reach the UCL final for the first time since winning the tournament back in 2013.

"It will be a good game, there will be goals in that game. This is what you dream about as a footballer, playing with the best and against the best in Europe," Davies told BT Sport after the match. "It is a dream come true. Playing in the Champions League and getting to the final is everything you could ask for. Even though they (the senior players in the team) have won many many titles before they are still hungry to win this one."

🤩🤩🤩 Who will win the 2020 #UCLfinal❓ pic.twitter.com/4sTJ7s8QFR — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 19, 2020

Bayern will be facing Paris Saint-Germain in the final on Sunday, August 23. PSG beat RB Leipzig 3-0 to reach the Champions League final for the first time in their history. Both teams will be chasing the historic treble, having won their respective league titles and cup competitions.

