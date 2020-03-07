FCG Vs CFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, And All ISL Semi-final Match Details

FC Goa will play against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on March 7, 2020. The match will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Let us look at FCG vs CFC Dream11 match details. These include the FCG vs CFC Dream11 prediction, FCG vs CFC Dream11 team, FCG vs CFC top picks amongst other FCG vs CFC details.

FCG vs CFC Dream11 prediction: FCG vs CFC Dream11 match schedule

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

Date: Saturday, March 7, 2020

Time: 7.30 PM IST

FCG vs CFC Dream11 prediction: FCG vs CFC Dream11 match preview

FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC will play in the second leg of the semi-final of the ISL. In the first leg, Chennaiyin FC defeated FC Goa 4-1. While the second semi-final will be played between ATK and Bengaluru FC. Lucian Goian will captain Chennaiyin FC, while FC Goa will be led by Mandar Rao Desai. Anirudh Thapa and Eli Sabia are the players to watch out for Chennaiyin FC, while Brandon Fernandes and Mandar Rao Desai are the top picks for FC Goa.

FCG vs CFC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the FCG vs CFC Dream11 top picks

FCG vs CFC Dream11 top picks - Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith, Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Lucian Goian, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Rafael Crivellaro, Andre Schembri, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis.

FCG vs CFC Dream11 top picks - FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Mandar Rao Desai, Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues, Jackichand Singh, Hugo Boumous, Brandon Fernandes, Ferran Corominas.

FCG vs CFC Dream11 prediction: FCG vs CFC Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection for the FCG vs CFC Dream11 team

Captain: Anirudh Thapa

Vice-captain: Ferran Corominas

FCG vs CFC Dream11 prediction: FCG vs CFC Dream11 team

Here is the FCG vs CFC Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Goalkeeper: Vishal Kaith

Defenders: Eli Sabia, Lucian Goian, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai

Midfielders: Hugo Boumous, Brandon Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa

Forwards: Ferran Corominas, Rafael Crivellaro, Nerijus Valskis

FCG vs CFC Dream11 match prediction

Chennaiyin FC are the favourites to win the match against FC Goa.

Note: The FCG vs CFC Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

