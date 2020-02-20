'We Are All Behind You': Virat Kohli Hails FC Goa For Qualifying In AFC Champions League

India skipper and FC Goa co-owner Virat Kohli on Thursday congratulated his Indian Super League (ISL) franchise for becoming the first-ever Indian club to qualify for the AFC Champions League group stage. FC Goa on Wednesday qualified for the group stage of the AFC Champions League after outclassing Jamshedpur FC.

Taking to his Instagram, Virat Kohli reposted FC Goa's post-match celebration video-post and congratulate the team for putting in the hard work. "Big ups to the Gaurs on becoming the first-ever Indian club to qualify for the AFC Champions League group stage and topping the ISL League table! Keep putting in the work. We are all behind you. #BeGoa #FCGoainAsia," Kohli captioned the post.

Recently, ISL was recognised as the top-tier league in the country by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and as a result, its top team in the league phase will be representing India in the AFC Champions League.

FC Goa outplays Jamshedpur FC

FC Goa on Wednesday became the first team from the country to qualify for the group stage of the AFC Champions League, the continent's top-tier club competition, after beating Jamshedpur FC 5-0 in an Indian Super League match. Ferran Corominas (11th), Hugo Boumous (70th and 90th), Jackichand Singh (84th) and Mourtada Fall (87th) scored for FC Goa to ensure that their side ended the league phase of the ISL on top spot. The top team at the end of the league stage of ISL has been guaranteed a berth in the 2021 AFC Champions League.

FC Goa ended the league phase with 39 points after 18 matches. They are now six points clear of ATK who are on second spot with 33 points with one match left to play. Indian clubs like Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have played in the Asian Club Championships but no team from the country has ever played in the group stage of AFC Champions League since its introduction in 2002.

