Fellaini Scores Hat-trick Within 8 Minutes For Shandong Luneng Post COVID-19 Recovery

Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini became a forgotten figure since his move to the Chinese Super League. It was last reported in March this year that the former Belgian midfielder contracted the novel coronavirus. Now, Fellaini has marked his return on the field, scoring a hat-trick on his side's Chinese Super League debut.

Chinese Super League results: Fellaini hat-trick leads to his side's win

Fellaini headed thrice within 8 minutes to clinch an all-important victory for Shandong Luneng against Dalian Pro. The 32-year-old headed home right-wing crosses in the latter part of the second half, two of which were from corner kicks. Before his hat-trick, former West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United striker Salomon Rondon headed the opener in the 57th minute for Dalian, followed by a second goal from Marcus Danielson.

Fellaini joined Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng in February 2019 after spending 11 seasons in the Premier League, with Everton and Man United subsequently. The midfielder made headlines after it was confirmed that he contracted coronavirus. Chinese media confirmed the Fellaini COVID-19 reports, suggesting that he had been isolating at Jinan hospital.

Chinese Super League results: New challenge in China, says Fellaini

Fellaini took to Instagram after the game to express his happiness on bagging a hat-trick in the first game of the season. Speaking to Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad, Fellaini stated that he sees his time at China as a new challenge in his professional career. He lauded the medical and technical facilities at the club as well as the locality, suggesting that he was loving his time in China.

Chinese Super League results: Fellaini speaks on Man United

On being quizzed if he was getting more time to relax since his move to the Chinese Super League, Fellaini asserted that he will still be playing two games a week, with the Asian Champions League around. Speaking on his time at Man United, Fellaini claimed that his first season at Old Trafford was very difficult, but he left as a respected player. He gave his best for one of the best clubs in the world, having played alongside some of the top players and under some great managers, said Fellaini.

Image courtesy: Marouane Fellaini Instagram