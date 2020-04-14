Marouane Fellaini Discharged From Hospital, Will Remain In Quarantine For Two Weeks

Marouane Fellaini developed himself into a fan-favourite at Manchester United before being allowed to leave for greener pastures in the Chinese Super League. The Belgian midfielder joined Shandong Luneng to become one of the highest-paid players in China. Marouane Fellaini was one of the players to have tested positive for COVID-19 during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in China a couple of weeks ago. However, there is some good news as the former Everton man was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday after testing negative for the COVID-19 strain.

After 3-week treatment, Marouane Fellaini has been cured and discharged from the Jinan Infectious Disease Hospital. Before returning to training ground, he has to be quarantined for another 14 days. Local media revealed the Belgium midfielder is an asymptomatic patient. pic.twitter.com/HqMIFxdO3S — Enock Kobina Essel Niccolò Makaveli (@EnockKobinaEsse) April 14, 2020

Shandong Luneng star Marouane Fellaini was discharged from a Chinese hospital in Jinan on Tuesday after spending three weeks being treated for coronavirus. The 32-year-old Shandong Luneng midfielder, the only player known to have contracted the disease in the Chinese Super League (CSL) and will now spend 14 days in quarantine for further observation.

The Chinese Super League, along with the country's second and third-tier soccer leagues, will have to accept a salary cut, as Chinese professional soccer is facing financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic pic.twitter.com/r3gUxiUSiI — Sports China (@PDChinaSports) April 9, 2020

