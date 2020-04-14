The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Marouane Fellaini Discharged From Hospital, Will Remain In Quarantine For Two Weeks

Football News

Shandong Luneng star Marouane Fellaini was discharged from a hospital after being cured of coronavirus. Fellaini tested positive for COVID-19 on March 22, 2020.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Fellaini

Marouane Fellaini developed himself into a fan-favourite at Manchester United before being allowed to leave for greener pastures in the Chinese Super League. The Belgian midfielder joined Shandong Luneng to become one of the highest-paid players in China. Marouane Fellaini was one of the players to have tested positive for COVID-19 during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in China a couple of weeks ago. However, there is some good news as the former Everton man was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday after testing negative for the COVID-19 strain. 

Also Read | Paul Scholes compares Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United legend Eric Cantona

Marouane Fellaini coronavirus update

Marouane Fellaini works out during China coronavirus pandemic

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Marouane Fellaini (@fellaini) on

Also Read | Odion Ighalo says god will help him decide between Man United and Shanghai Shenhua

Marouane Fellaini coronavirus update

Marouane Fellaini is discharged from hospital in China but will remain in quarantine for 14 days

Also Read | Coronavirus pandemic: Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish tests positive for COVID-19

Shandong Luneng star Marouane Fellaini was discharged from a Chinese hospital in Jinan on Tuesday after spending three weeks being treated for coronavirus. The 32-year-old Shandong Luneng midfielder, the only player known to have contracted the disease in the Chinese Super League (CSL) and will now spend 14 days in quarantine for further observation.

Also Read | Marouane Fellaini tests positive for coronavirus in China

Coronavirus pandemic takes a toll on Chinese Super League

Also Read | Marouane Fellaini: 'Still in touch with Jose Mourinho but I'm happy in China'

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DGCA
DGCA EXTENDS SUSPENSION OF FLIGHTS
PM FAILED TO ADDRESS ECONOMIC CONCERNS: SENA-NCP
Naidu
NAIDU ON LOCKDOWN EXTENSION
Delhi
RED ZONE CRITERIA BECOMES STRINGENT
MS Dhoni
HUSSEY ON CSK'S PATH AFTER MS DHONI
PM Modi
PM MODI ISSUES 7-POINT MANTRA