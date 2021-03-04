FEN Vs ANT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Turkish Super Lig Match Preview

Matchday 28 of the ongoing Turkish Super Lig sees Fenerbahce taking on Antalyaspor in their next game on Thursday. The domestic league clash is set to take place at the Ulker Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saraacogi in Istanbul with the kickoff scheduled for 9:30 PM according to IST, Let's have a look at the FEN vs ANT Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other details of this encounter.

FEN vs ANT live: FEN vs ANT Dream11 match preview

Fenerbahce are currently slotted third on the Super Lig standings as they sit with 54 points against their name. After playing 26 games so far this season, they have recorded 17 wins, three draws, and six losses and will start the game after registering a narrow win against Trabzonspor and will aim to continue building some solid momentum for themselves.

Antalyaspor on the other hand are one of the best performing teams in recent outings as they walk into the game riding on a 13-game unbeaten run. However, they have registered only 3 wins from their last 10 games with most of their games ending in draws. They walk into the game after registering two consecutive draws against Gaziantep FK and Istanbul Basakeshir in their last outing and will be hoping to convert those draws into wins and manage to remain in the top 10 of the table.

FEN vs ANT Dream11 Team: FEN vs ANT Playing 11

Goalkeeper- Altay Bayindir

Defenders- Eren Albayrak, Marcel Tisserand, Naldo, Nazim Sangaré

Midfielders- Luiz Gustavo, Enes Sancar Sahin, Dimitrios Pelkas, A. Minervino

Strikers- Mbwana Samatta, L. Podolski

FEN vs ANT Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Mbwana Samatta or A. Minervino

Vice-Captain- L. Podolski or Dimitrios Pelkas

FEN vs ANT Match Prediction

Bot the teams are doing well and will be hoping to pocket three crucial points when they lock horns on Thursday. Despite Fenerbahce coming in with inconsistent performances registering just two wins in their last five games, they start the match as favourites and look likely to walk away as winners against Antalyaspor. However, they won't make the mistake of taking Antalyaspor lightly as the visitors have not lost a game since the first week of January. We predict a thrilling encounter and expect Antalyaspor to restrict their opponents from pocketing three points and play out yet another draw.

Prediction- Fenerbahce 1-1 Antalyaspor

Note: The above FEN vs ANT Dream11 prediction, FEN vs ANT Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The FEN vs ANT Dream11 Team and FEN vs ANT Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.