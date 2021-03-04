Barcelona, Carles Puyol Hit Back At Sevilla As Meme Fest Ensues Following Blaugrana Win

Spanish giants Barcelona were back in fine form when they took on Sevilla in the Copa del Rey. Ronald Koeman's men had a mountain to climb following their first leg 0-2 semi-final defeat. But the Blaugrana went on to produce an impeccable performance in what was arguably their top game this season to overtake Sevilla and seal a spot in the Copa del Rey final. And Barcelona's remontada has sparked a meme fest on social media, particularly stirred by Barcelona and former player Carles Puyol.

Barcelona vs Sevilla: Gerard Pique goal keeps Blaugrana alive in game

Koeman decided to bench Antoine Griezmann and instead started his countryman Ousmane Dembele in the attack. And the former Borussia Dortmund man stood firm to the manager's belief as he went on to bag the opener in the 12th minute. Dembele fired a stunner from outside the box amid a packed Sevilla penalty area to break the deadlock.

Sevilla had the opportunity to bury the tie when Lionel Messi gifted a penalty in the 73rd minute. But Marc-Andre ter Stegen produced a crucial save to keep Barcelona alive in the game. The game appeared to be heading towards Sevilla's favour despite the penalty miss with a 1-2 aggregate score. But Gerard Pique headed home the equaliser courtesy of a precise assist from Griezmann.

Notably, Sevilla were already down by a man following the red card to Fernando. With the game heading into extra time play, the hosts decided to make the most against Julen Lopetegui's men. Martin Braithwaite bagged the third goal of the night, as he scored from a diving header to win the tie for his side. Sevilla's hopes were completely shattered following another red card - to Luuk de Jong.

Carles Puyol, Barcelona mock Sevilla following epic Copa del Rey results

Football is about respect. 𝘉𝘰𝘯𝘢 𝘯𝘪𝘵. https://t.co/TW5WFgkjle — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 3, 2021

Following the surprising Copa del Rey results, a meme fest ensued on social media. Following the first leg victory, Sevilla had posted a photo of Pique chasing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe. While Mbappe was shown to be depicting Sevilla racing towards the Champions League round of 16, Barcelona were set to drop down to the Europa League.

And Barcelona's official Twitter handle quoted the tweet to send out a stern message to Sevilla. Barcelona's tweet read, "Football is all about respect. Sevilla forward Suso had mocked Barcelona midfielder Pedri for criticising the referee's decision of not awarding a penalty in the first leg. And Barcelona legend Carles Puyol decided to hit back at Suso. The club legend quoted Suso's tweet, saying 'Good night' in Spanish.

Image courtesy: Barcelona website