Fenerbahce President Asks Fans To Fund Ozil's £13 Million-per-year Wages Via SMS Campaign

After months of being frozen out of the Arsenal squad, midfielder Mesut Ozil finally agreed to a deal with Turkish League outfit Fenerbahce. His move was made official by the Gunners on Sunday, bringing an end to his eight-season association with the Emirates-sponsored outfit. Ozil's transfer to Fenerbahce, however, hasn't been without complications with president Ali Koc urging fans to fund the player's wages.

Fenerbahce chief urges fans to fund Mesut Ozil wages

An official announcement confirming Mesut Ozil's Fenerbahce deal was made on Sunday. But things do not appear to be all smooth sailing for the Turkish outfit. Fenerbahce are currently debt-trapped and Ozil's move spells further financial trouble for the club. Fenerbahce have reported a massive £460 million debt and it will be difficult for the outfit to meet Ozil's hefty paycheque.

In an attempt to resolve the crisis and pay the entirety of Mesut Ozil's wages, Fenerbahce president Ali Koc has come up with a request to the fans. Per Daily Mail, the president said, "We have a request for our fans. Please continue to support us, we are also dependent on your financial support. On the day of the signature, I will ask you to break a record. With an SMS campaign. Maybe 300,000, 500,000 or maybe even a million text messages come together. This support will do us very good."

Mesut Ozil contract runs until June 2024

It is believed one message will cost £2 per person, proceeds of which will be directed towards the midfielder's salary. Ozil earned £18 million, the most at Arsenal. But he agreed to take a pay cut to seal a transfer to Turkey. Following the pay cut, the 2014 World Cup winner will take home £13 million annually.

Ozil hadn't played a single game with Arsenal under Mikel Arteta since March last year and thus an exit was imminent. His move to Turkey could be key in helping him bag regular minutes. He has agreed to a two-and-a-half-year contract, which will expire in June 2024.

Mesut Ozil Arsenal career ends abruptly

🔴 254 appearances

⚽️ 44 goals

🅰️ 71 assists



Wishing you all the best at @Fenerbahce, Mesut 👊 pic.twitter.com/kq9XdojdXl — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 24, 2021

The 32-year-old’s Arsenal career could be summed up as a perpetual rotation of fortune. Having arrived from Real Madrid as one of the most sought-after midfielders in the world, Ozil dominated at the heart of the field under Arsene Wenger. But he failed to establish himself under Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta. Having made 254 appearances for the Gunners, he netted 44 goals along with 71 assists, thus ending his time at the Emirates abruptly.

Image courtesy: Fenerbahce Twitter