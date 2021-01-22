Arsenal Transfer News: Real Madrid's Martin Odegaard Set To Replace Ozil At Emirates

Premier League side Arsenal are closing in on a move to sign Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard on loan in the coming few days. Reports claim that the Gunners are in advanced talks to sign the Norwegian, who has fallen down the pecking order at Real Madrid. Odegaard had also been linked with a return to Real Sociedad, but it appears his mind is set on joining Arsenal.

Arsenal transfer news: Gunners to complete loan move for Martin Odegaard in January

According to renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Martin Odegaard is set to complete a loan move to Arsenal before the weekend. Odegaard was linked with a return to Real Sociedad after having had a successful loan spell at the San Sebastian during the course of last season. However, the transfer guru suggests that the 22-year-old has preferred a move to the Emirates instead.

Martin Ødegaard has decided to join Arsenal over Real Sociedad ⚪️🔴



The deal is expected to be completed in the coming hours. #AFC and Real Madrid are in contact to reach the agreement - Real want a ‘simple’ loan until June.



Arteta spoke directly with the player - key factor. https://t.co/id7qQyNPpL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 22, 2021

It is believed that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta spoke to Odegaard himself, which proved to be a massive factor in convincing the player to join the North London side. However, reports from the Mirror claim that Odegaard’s father, Hans, and agent Bjorn-Tore Kvarme, met with Arsenal's technical director Edu earlier this week to discuss a potential switch. Either way, Real Madrid are keen on a 'simple' loan move for Odegaard, which could potentially see him stay at Arsenal until the end of the current campaign.

Odegaard made just nine appearances for Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid this season and only three starts in LaLiga - two of which came in the opening week of the campaign. However, during his limited playing time, Odegaard failed to impress and hence, the Spanish champions have opted to loan him out for the fourth season in a row.

Martin Odegaard transfer news: Arsenal set for Odegaard move only days after Mesut Ozil's departure

The decision to bring in Martin Odegaard to Arsenal comes only days after German playmaker Mesut Ozil left the club to join Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbache. Mikel Arteta's side have been in dire need of a creative midfielder who can link up with star forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Earlier on Friday, Arsenal completed a loan move for goalkeeper Matt Ryan from Brighton. The Gunners are reportedly planning for two more arrivals in January.

