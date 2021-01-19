Ozil To Fenerbahce: Over 300,000 People Tracked Midfielder's London To Istanbul Flight

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil confirmed his move to Turkish league outfit Feneberahce after struggling to establish himself under manager Mikel Arteta. The former Real Madrid superstar's seven-season stint with the Gunners ended, although on an unimpressive note, on Sunday. But Fenerbahce fans were particularly excited at the new signing, with a new stat now shedding light on the number of people keeping a tab on his flight to Istanbul.

Ozil to Fenerbahce: 300,000 track Ozil flight

Ozil bid adieu to his Arsenal teammates on Sunday morning at the London Colney training base. Hours later, the midfielder tweeted images of himself boarding a flight with his family, confirming his move to Fenerbahce. The Turkish league outfit also confirmed that the player was on board to arrive in Istanbul.

Speaking of flight, Fenerbahçe comes to mind 😎 ✈️ https://t.co/wH6mlduufu — Fenerbahçe English (@Fenerbahce_EN) January 18, 2021

As the 32-year-old midfielder confirmed his departure from London, fans were excited about the prospect of his next move. And a new stat now suggests that at least 312,676 people were keeping a track on the 2014 World Cup winner's flight from London to Istanbul. According to Flight Tradar, over a million people followed the flight in total.

Several bonuses included in Ozil contract

Ozil has reportedly agreed to a massive pay cut to seal his transfer to Turkey. At Arsenal, he pocketed £300,000-a-week, the most in the club. But he will now earn £65,000-a-week which comes up to £3.5 million a year. He will also be paid a hefty signing bonus, estimated at £4.5 million. This amount will be paid over a three-year period.

Geçmiş ve Gelecek 💛💙 || Past & Future 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/c4BgWmLjrd — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 18, 2021

Several other bonuses have been included in the Ozil contract. Mirror suggests he will be paid £445,000 if he guides the team to the Turkish league title. Interestingly, Fenerbahce haven't won a league title in over seven years. Last season, they finished seventh in the competition, but currently sit second with joint-most points as that of Besiktas.

Ozil to Fenerbahce: Ozil wife instrumental in move to Turkey

According to several media reports, Amine Gulse played an instrumental role in the Ozil transfer. She was crowned Miss Turkey in 2014 and is married to the midfielder. Besides, Ozil happens to be of Turkish descent and has ancestral roots in the Eastern European country.

