Ferencvaros Star Myrto Uzuni Copies Cristiano Ronaldo's Celebration After Scoring Vs Juve

Myrto Uzuni surprisingly trolled five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo when Juventus hosted Ferencvaros in the Champions League on Tuesday. The Old Lady needed a win on home turf to secure safe passage into the Champions League knockouts and had to strive hard to attain the three points against the spirited Hungarian side. Uzuni fired the visitors into an early lead and took the opportunity to mock Juventus ace, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juventus vs Ferencvaros: Myrto Uzuni copies Cristiano Ronaldo celebration after scoring in Turin

Cristiano Ronaldo is well known for his "SIUUUUUU!" celebration, where the Juventus ace does a twisting jump and screams after scoring. Ferencvaros star Myrto Uzuni took the opportunity to mimic the Portuguese legend on Tuesday, copying his trademark celebration after scoring at the Allianz Stadium. The Albanian smashed home the opener in the 19th minute of the game, much to the frustration of Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus.

📸 Familiar celebration in Turin...

⚽️ Myrto Uzuni on target

😮 Ferencváros lead against Juventus!#UCL pic.twitter.com/8HEFrC649l — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 24, 2020

Ferencvaros enjoyed their advantage for a while, but little did they know that the Myrto Uzuni celebration would result in Ronaldo firing in all cylinders. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner issued the perfect response, scoring a stunning long-range strike with his supposedly weaker left foot to equalise for Juventus. The goal was surprisingly the former Real Madrid star's first in the Champions League for Juve this campaign in what was his second appearance in the competition this season.

CRISTIANO RONALDO WHAT A GOAL pic.twitter.com/lQ5nHw5QlS — TC. (@totalcristiano) November 24, 2020

Ronaldo had featured in the reverse fixture against Ferencvaros in Hungary, wich the Old Lady won 4-1 despite the Portuguese legend drawing a blank. The Old Lady eventually needed a stoppage-time winner from summer signing Alvaro Morata to seal three points at home. Morata's winner meant that the Italian champions qualified for the knockout stages and will hope to pose a serious challenge this time around after two consecutive disappointing campaigns.

This not the first time Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration has been mimicked by opposition players, with Brazilian player Cesinha doing so last year. In what was a controversial friendly against K-League All-Stars, where the 35-year-old was benched, Cesinha got on the scoresheet and he and two of his teammates performed Ronaldo's signature move and even pointed at the Portuguese legend on the bench.

The 35-year-old did not feature at all in the game, leading to a court case after match promoters Fasta Inc promised at least 45 minutes of action from the Portuguese legend. Fans won the case and the Seoul Central District Court ordered the promoters to compensate the fans with half their ticket price plus a further £34 each.

(Image Courtesy: Champions League Twitter, Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram)