Donny Van De Beek Stars In Sensational UCL Home Win, Fans Expect Him To Start More Now

Manchester United took control of Group H with a commanding 4-1 victory over Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir this week. While Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford made headlines for their goal-scoring performances, it was new signing Donny van de Beek who pulled the strings in midfield in a new role. After the game, fans and pundits hailed the Dutchman’s performance, appealing to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to feature the midfielder more often on the back of this showing.

Donny van de Beek stats underline midfielder’s performance in UCL

Starting for just the fifth time this season, Donny van de Beek arguably had his best performance in a Man United shirt. Featuring in a deeper midfield role in the Man United vs Istanbul Basaksehir game, the Dutchman showed why the club was so intent on bringing him to Old Trafford. The 23-year-old showed great vision to pick out passes, with his movement between the lines offering a new dimension to Manchester United’s midfield.

Donny van de Beek’s game by numbers vs. İstanbul Başakşehir:



100% dribbles completed

88% pass accuracy

73 total touches

2 chances created



Absolutely quality. 👌 pic.twitter.com/lnCT4aD7Ju — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 24, 2020

The midfielder was confident in possession and ended the game with 88% passing accuracy. He was also the link between attack and defence, touching the ball 73 times in the Man United vs Istanbul Basaksehir game. Donny van de Beek was seen carrying the ball forward between the lines as well and managed to create two chances while having a 100% dribble completion rate.

Man United legends hail Donny van de Beek after UCL results

Hargreaves: "Van de beek is so unselfish that he can just fit in. I think he's played himself into the starting lineup." #muzone [bt] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) November 24, 2020

After the Man United vs Istanbul Basaksehir game, many Manchester United legends heaped praise on the Dutch midfielder. Calling his performance ‘close to perfect’, Owen Hargreaves claimed that the 23-year-old has played himself into the starting lineup.

The same sentiment was echoed by Rio Ferdinand, who praised Donny van de Beek’s unselfish nature and one-touch passing. Speaking to BT Sport, Man United legend Paul Scholes explained that the deeper midfield position is the best for Donny van de Beek as it allows him to link up with the attack.

Fans hail Dutchman, call for Van de Beek Premier League start

I love how Van De Beek is never afraid to make tackles, tidy and top performance.



Ole take notes. — Trey (@UTDTrey) November 24, 2020

Van de Beek needs to start again on Sunday vs Southampton. He’s deserved it.



It’s about time Solskjaer gives van de Beek a start in the Premier League. #MUFC — AJB 🐻 ⬇️ (@Arjun_AJB15) November 24, 2020

Van De Beek has been playing well😇

Deserves a start in Premier League! — TheRedDevils🔴🔴 (@RedDevils__MUFC) November 24, 2020

After Donny van de Beek’s impressive performance, many Man United fans reacted to the midfielder’s performance online. Praising the new signing’s outing in Europe, fans hoped that the 23-year-old starts more games in the Premier League.

Notably, Donny van de Beek is yet to start a Premier League game for the Red Devils and has clocked just 88 minutes in the competition. Fans also hailed the midfielder’s fluidity in passing, with some even claiming that the midfielder can replace Man United star Paul Pogba. Sharing the Van de Beek stats from the Man United vs Istanbul Basaksehir game, netizens pointed out how the 23-year-old seemed at home in his new role.

Image Credits: Man United Instagram