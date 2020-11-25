Haaland Overtakes Ronaldo AND Zidane, Becomes Fastest To Score 15 UCL Goals After Brace

Erling Haaland seems to love the Champions League. The youngster first made headlines with his goalscoring exploits for RB Salzburg in Europe and has continued his impressive form in the competition with Borussia Dortmund. The 20-year-old, who was recently crowned Golden Boy 2020, was amongst the goals again, scoring a brace in the 3-0 victory over Club Brugge. With the two goals meaning that the striker now has 16 goals in the competition, the Norwegian prodigy continued to break records in the Champions League.

Haaland records tumble as Norwegian sensation scores brace

🖤💛 Champions League sensation Erling Haaland = top scorer this season 🔝#UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 24, 2020

Erling Haaland opened the scoring in the Dortmund vs Club Brugge game, scoring from a tight angle in the 18th minute to net his 15th goal in the Champions League. With that strike, Haaland set a new record as he became the quickest player in the competition’s history to reach the milestone. Erling Haaland scored his 15th goal in just his 12th game, bettering the record previously held by Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The Dutch striker had scored his 15 goals in 19 matches, with Haaland reaching the milestone an impressive seven games quicker. Notably, the youngster has set similar records for the five and 10 goals milestones in the past as well. With the brace in the Dortmund vs Club Brugge game, the striker now has six goals from four games this season, taking him to the top of the Champions League scoring charts for the season.

Erling Haaland goals tally already more than that of Zidane and Ronald

Erling Haaland (16) has NOW scored more Champions League goals than:



- Roberto Firmino

- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

- Paulo Dybala

- Ronaldo

- Zinedine Zidane

- David Villa

- Miroslav Klose

- Adriano



He's 20-years-old. He's played 12 matches in the competition. 🤖🤯 pic.twitter.com/p6vAqxevYJ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 24, 2020

What’s more impressive is that the 20-year-old has already scored 16 goals in the competition and has managed to do that in just 12 games. The young Norwegian now has more goals than Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane, who scored 14 times in the competition. Some of the other football greats who Erling Haaland has beaten already include Brazilian legend Ronaldo, Spain icon David Villa and German legend Miroslav Klose.

📊 | Since his debut in proffesional football, Erling Haaland has taken 91 shots on target.



He has scored 70 goals. 🤯🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/CSQ80812ek — Haaland Report (@HaalandReport) November 24, 2020

After Haaland’s latest performance, fans took to social media to praise the Golden Boy 2020 winner. Fans praised the Norwegian's clinical accuracy, tweeting how the youngster has scored 70 goals from just 91 shots. Many fans talked about the Bundesliga top scorer race, discussing how the Lewandowski vs Haaland battle will be great to see this season. Others shared the many other Haaland records the youngster has to his name, praising the footballer for being one of the most complete strikers on the planet.

Easily gonna be the best striker of all time in the form he’s in — African Giant 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@Olu_00) November 24, 2020

I want Lewandowski to score hattrick tomorrow 🙏

Haaland is scaring me with his golden feet right now 😔 pic.twitter.com/TdJlHk5wQE — Nagendra FCB (@NagendraFcb) November 24, 2020

Erling Haaland’s impressive start to the season

The forward has been on an outrageous scoring streak ever since he moved to Borussia Dortmund, with the youngster making a blistering start to the season. Erling Haaland has scored 17 goals and registered 3 assists in 13 appearances this season. While the Dortmund striker tops the Champions League top scorer charts, he is one goal behind Robert Lewandowski in the Bundesliga, with the Polish striker having scored 11 goals this season.

