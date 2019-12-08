Ferguson Beats Chelsea's Lampard As Everton Lift Pressure After 3-1 Win

Interim Everton manager Duncan Ferguson won his first game in charge less than a 72 hours after assuming the office. Everton defeated Chelsea 3-1 to relive some pressure off the Merseyside club that has been struggling this season, with chances of being relegated more likely than not.

READ: Messi Hat-trick Breaks La Liga Record As Barca Put Five Past Mallorca

Intensity

The Everton players put up an inspired performance that and had intensity throughout the game, which was earlier unseen. The performance was unexpected by Chelsea and left the London club looking for answers - which they were unable to find throughout the match.

The home side he got an early lead in the match, with Richarlison scoring a thumping header after Djibril Sidibé perfect delivery from the right flank. Chelsea came close to ensuring parity but were not able to able to find the finishing touch.

The second half saw no changes to the approach from Everton, who continued the match with the same intensity. The inability to control the ball allowed Dominic Calvert-Lewin to pounce and double the lead.

Three minutes later, a long-range grounded effort by Mateo Kovacic opened the possibilty of Chelsea sniffing back into the match, but could not capitalise.

READ: Manchester United Win Derby, All But End City's Chances Of Winning The Premier League

Calvert-Lewin took advantage of shabby defending towards the end of the match as well, as he poked in the third goal which sealed the win for the Toffies and infuse confidence in the team.

After the match, Ferguson said, "The result was incredibly significant, we were desperate for the three points, it’s fantastic we got them and it was a great performance. The fans were incredible, absolutely incredible, they drove the team forward. The fans were incredible, absolutely incredible, they drove the team forward...As the game went on, we started to tire a little bit but we kept a good shape and forced the ball wide. he gameplan worked perfectly."

Chelsea manager after the match admitted that Chelsea's defending was sloppy and he said, "I think in work-rate we generally match up but in moments of physical contact, they were direct, that is understandable, and we have to deal with that. We did not deal with it well enough."

READ: Solskjaer Calls For Action After Fan Makes Racist Gestures At ManUtd Players During Derby

READ: Juventus Defeat At Lazio Throws Open Serie A Title Race