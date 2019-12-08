Solskjaer Calls For Action After Fan Makes Racist Gestures At ManUtd Players During Derby

Amidst the fanfare, the intensity and the football during the Manchester Derby, there was an incident which saw that the sport is still rife with racism and that the players are still a target. A video was uploaded on Twitter which showed a City fan racially gesturing to Man Utd's Fred and Jesse Lingard, with various objects also being thrown towards the players.

City release a statement

The issue was quickly acknowledged by the home side, who released a statement. City's statement read, "Manchester City FC are aware of a video circulating on social media which appears to show a supporter making racial gestures during the second half of the match against Manchester United this evening. Officials from the Club are working with Greater Manchester Police in order to help them identify any individuals concerned and assist with their enquiries. The Club are also working with GMP regarding an instance of objects being thrown onto the field of play. The Club operates on a zero-tolerance policy regarding discrimination of any kind, and anyone found guilty of racial abuse will be banned from the club for life."

Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked about the incident, and he said, "I’ve seen it on the video – Fred and Jesse in the corner taking coins from the City fans first of all, and then there’s this not-so-intelligent fella chanting racist abuse towards my two players. We talk about it every bloody week. He [the fan] has been caught on camera. He should never be allowed into a football ground again. Unacceptable. I am sure the authorities will deal with it. We talk about it every week. It doesn’t stop them unless it has consequences. It has affected both of them. They are in the corner. Sometimes you feel sorry for these people. It is an act of ignorance. It is not City’s fault. It is his. Why don’t we educate him?"

The match saw Man United overcome their cross-town rivals 2-1, and subsequently blow a massive dent in City's hopes to win the title for the third consecutive time.

(With input from agencies)