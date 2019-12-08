Manchester United Win Derby, All But End City's Chances Of Winning The Premier League

Manchester United completed the week on a high after winning the Manchester Derby 2-1 on Saturday evening. The defeat meant that the defending Champions are now 14 points away from league leaders Liverpool, who had earlier defeated Bournemouth.

'Painting the town red'

It was Man Utd’s young forwards – Antony Martial and Marcus Rashfrod who scored the two goals by the 30’ in order to race to a two lead at halftime. City, who were not able to convert the chances throughout the match, were able to get a goal back only in the 89’ through Nicolas Otamendi.

Earlier this week, United had defeated Tottenham Hotspurs, and another big win on Saturday meant that the pressure has eased on Norweigan manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. A proud Solskjaer said, “We were fantastic. At the start of the game, we were exceptional. We were attacking every time we got the ball, and it looked like we could carve them open every time. We could have, should have been three, four, five up and that's a testament to the boys because they played so well. It's so hard to play against them, and their players were coming from everywhere, every angle, and the boys defended so well.”

He also compared the result to Man Utd’s win against PSG in THE Champions League from last season, when his team came back from two goals down to win the tie and progress to the quarterfinals.

The mood, however, was somber for Pep Guardiola, whose side are third on the table and will not be able to complete a hattrick of PL Championships unless a miracle takes place.

Evaluating his side’s performance, he said, “I like my team how they play. We conceded a little bit more than the last few years against United. We conceded a few chances on the counter. We lost balls, but in general we did what we like to do. We arrive in the final third many times. I like my team... We struggled a little in the first half, but it can happen. If we do things wrong we will improve. But we cannot deny United’s quality. We try to learn for the future.”

The Spaniard, however, was not overly optimistic about his side winning the league, he said, “We have to continue. If we are not able to (catch Liverpool), then we want to try next season. Sometimes you don't win, the others are better, and you lose. The normal thing is not winning all the leagues and trophies. Sometimes you don't win, the others are better, and you lose. The normal thing is not winning all the leagues and trophies."

