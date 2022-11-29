Fernandes Makes Honest Admission About Portugal's First Goal Vs Uruguay: 'I Celebrated...'

The Portuguese football team registered a 2-0 win against Uruguay on November 28 to become the third team to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 stage after defending champions France and five-time winners Brazil. Both goals were scored by the player of the match Bruno Fernandes.

While both goals were awarded to the star Manchester United midfielder, he himself admitted that he thought Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first goal. There has been a massive debate about who scored the first goal for the Seleção as Ronaldo claimed it, but Fernandes was awarded it.

'I celebrated as though Ronaldo scored': Fernandes

While speaking in his post-match interview after being awarded the player of the match, Bruno Fernandes said, "I celebrated [the goal] as if it had been Cristiano's goal. It seemed to me that he had touched the ball. My aim was to cross the ball for him." As seen in the video below, the ball is extremely close to Cristiano Ronaldo's head but it remains unclear if the 37-year-old got a touch to it or not.

Ronaldo with the phantom header 😂 pic.twitter.com/vrX1cmx6wJ — kaireem abdul sotto (@pilipinasmuse) November 28, 2022

The 28-year-old concluded his remarks by stating that it did not matter who scored and that he was just happy that his side progressed to the Round of 16 stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Fernandes has been on fire in Qatar as he has so far registered two goals and two assists in the two games that Portugal have competed in. Prior to his two goals against Uruguay, the Manchester United midfielder registered two assists in Seleção's 3-2 victory over Ghana.

How can Portugal secure first place in group stage?

Following Portugal's 2-0 victory over Uruguay, they are now favourites to secure first place in the group stage as they are the only team that has won both their games so far in Group H. As things now stand in the table, they have currently scored six points after two matches, three points clear of second-placed Ghana and five points clear of both third-placed South Korea and fourth-placed Uruguay.

If the Seleção are to secure first place in the group stage, all they now need is a draw against South Korea in their last game to ensure that they are comfortably clear of second-placed Ghana. As for the rest of the teams in the group, it is still all to play for as they all can qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 stage.