Watch: Bruno Fernandes' 'frosty' Handshake With Ronaldo Amid Bombshell Man Utd Interview

As the countdown to the start of the FIFA World Cup begins the football world is talking about Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview. In an interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo spoke about feeling 'betrayed' by Manchester United and that he has 'no respect' for the current manager Erik ten Hag. A day after the interview Ronaldo had an awkward meeting with United teammate Bruno Fernandes in the Portugal national team camp ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

WATCH: Bruno Fernandes gives cold reception to Manchester United

In a video shared by the official handle of the Portugal football team, Bruno Fernandes is seen putting an arm on Ronaldo as he walked past him to put his bag down in the locker next to his. As he tried to turn away to face the rest of the dressing room, Ronaldo offered out his hand first – which was accepted by Fernandes, after a brief pause. After the duo had a brief chat Bruno turned away to greet the other members of the squad.

List of revelations that came out during Cristiano Ronaldo's interview

Ronaldo made a sensational return to Manchester United in 2021 and made a huge impact in his first season. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was United’s top goal-scorer last season with 24 goals in 39 appearances but his efforts were not enough for the team to qualify for this season's Champions League. During the interview with Piers Morgan, the Portuguese ace revealed that he is being forced to make an exit from Old Trafford club and he felt 'betrayed' by their action.

Ronaldo also spoke about not having respect for current manager Erik Ten Hag. He said, “I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you”. The 37-year-old during his interview also spoke about not hearing about former interim coach Ralf Rangnick. He said, “If you’re not even a coach, how are you going to be the boss of Manchester United? I’d never even heard of him,”.

The Portuguese footballer also mentioned the legendary United coach Sir Alex Ferguson in his comments and revealed how the club has not progressed since Ferguson left the club in 2013. He said, “The progress was zero. Since Sir Alex left, I saw no evolution in the club. Nothing had changed. I think the fans should know the truth. I want the best for the club. This is why I come to Manchester United,”.