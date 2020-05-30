Barack Obama Issues Statement On George Floyd's Death After Protests Rock United States

Former US President Barack Obama released a statement on the tragic death of George Floyd and noted the “anguish” that people are feeling across the nation on Friday, May 29. Starting off the with revealing the conversations he had with his friends over the incident, Obama said that “it’s natural” for people to want to “get back to normal” given the coronavirus pandemic and the economic crisis. However, the former US President added that millions of Americans being “treated differently” on account of their skin colour is “normal” too.

"But we have to remember that for millions of Americans, being treated differently on account of race is tragically, painfully, maddeningly 'normal' — whether it's while dealing with the health care system, or interacting with the criminal justice system or jogging down the street, or just watching birds in a park," Obama wrote.

My statement on the death of George Floyd: pic.twitter.com/Hg1k9JHT6R — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 29, 2020

Read - Trump Goes After Twitter Again, Asks If The Micro Blogging Site Ever Fact-checked Obama

Read - US COVID-19 Crisis 'failure Of Democracy' At The Root, Says Obama's Ex-speechwriter

Police officer charged with murder

George Floyd's tragic death has not only angered millions across the world but it has also fueled a fresh wave of protests in various US states. George Floyd was handcuffed and begging for breath after being arrested. But in a video showing the entire incident, the police officer on duty can be seen kneeling on Floyd's neck which resulted in his death. The police officer, Derek Chauvin, was previously fired but now he has been arrested and charged with murder on May 29.

According to international reports, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said that Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. This comes after the police successfully put together evidence to prove Floyd's murder beyond a reasonable doubt. While not revealing the entire details of the arrest, Freeman informed that a criminal complaint will be made public later.

The arrest of the ex-police officer came after three days of protests in Minneapolis and other US states with people holding placards saying "Black lives matter". Chauvin, along with the other three police officers who were involved in the case, was fired earlier this week.

Read - Donald Trump's Press Secretary Chides Media For Not Probing 'Obamagate'

Read - 'Dear Class Of 2020': Barack Obama To Headline YouTube Virtual Graduation With J'Lo & More

(With AP inputs: Image Source - AP)