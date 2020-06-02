US Police Chief Asks Trump To 'keep Mouth Shut' Amid Protests Over George Floyd's Death

Houston city’s police chief has asked US President Donald Trump to “keep mouth shut” on behalf of all police chiefs of the country who are currently struggling to contain the raging violence in the country. The death of 46-year-old African American George Floyd in Minnesota on May 25 has triggered violent demonstrations across the US and Trump has not only called the demonstrators “thugs” but has also targetted the governors as “weak” for not doing enough against the protests.

After Trump said “when the looting starts, the shooting starts”, Houston Police chief Art Acevedo referred to POTUS in a televised interview and said, “Please if you don’t have something constructive to say, keep your mouth shut”. The US President had mounted an attack on ‘all Dems’ for not calling on National Guard to tackle the situation with people vandalising public properties and urged the leaders to “dominate” the protesters.

However, the Houston police chief did not share the same view and said, “This is not about dominating”. Instead, according to Acevedo “it is about winning hearts and minds”. Even though the police officers in the country do not want protesters to confuse kindness with weakness, he said, “we do not want ignorance to ruin what we have managed to do to restore normalcy”. In the same interview, Acevedo quoted Forrest Gump and said, “if you don’t have anything to say, don’t say it.”

Read - Samuel L Jackson Pokes Fun At Donald Trump For Hiding In White House Bunker

Read - 'Using American Military Against Americans': Joe Biden Slams Trump Over Walk To St John's

Trump unleashes attack on 'all Dems'

After criticising Democrat Minneapolis governor for delaying the call for National Gaurd to contain the violent protests over George Floyd’s tragic death, US President Donald Trump has unleashed criticism on “all Dems”. Citing the situation in Philadelphia, Trump wants all Democrat Mayors as well as Governors to “get tough” and call on National Guard. According to the 45th US President, the people who are out on the streets and causing mayhem are “anarchists”. Trump said that the world is not only watching but “laughing” at the Democrat leaders as well as former US Vice President Joe Biden, who is also leading the Democrats into the presidential elections of the US in 2020.

Read - Hillary Clinton Slams Trump For Tear-gassing Peaceful Protestors; Calls It 'horrifying'

Read - Protesters Tear-gassed So Trump Can Walk To Photo-op Church; Outrage Scorches Twitter