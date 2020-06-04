FIFA President Gianni Infantino Has Turned Football Into A Money Machine: Sepp Blatter

Disgraced former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has hit out at current chief Gianni Infantino claiming that he has turned football into a "money-making machine". Blatter is currently serving a six-year ban from football-related activities and also hit out at his successor after his ousting in 2015. The former FIFA chief was particularly critical of Gianni Infantino’s plan of increasing the World Cup to 48 teams and similar proposals for the Club World Cup and Women's World Cup.

FIFA corruption: Sepp Blatter hits out at chief Gianni Infantino; claims expansion of World Cup not possible

In an interview with Swiss news agency Keystone-ATS, Sepp Blatter launched a scathing attack on his successor, Gianni Infantino, suggesting that the current chief wants everything to be bigger in a bid to rake in more money. Blatter criticised Infantino's desire to expand the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams suggesting he hopes of earning three times more money. Blatter also hit out at the plans to expand the FIFA Club World Cup to 24 teams, while increasing the teams participating in the Women’s World Cup from 24 to 32. The former chief claimed that expansion of the tournament is not possible as it is too much to digest.

"For the avoidance of doubt, in a FIFA competition the recent demonstrations of players in Bundesliga matches would deserve an applause and not a punishment.” - #FIFA’s Gianni Infantino pic.twitter.com/YU7iDq6we0 — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) June 2, 2020

FIFA corruption: Sepp Blatter believes Gianni Infantino is 'arrogant' and imbued by himself

Sepp Blatter did not hold back on his thoughts when speaking of the current chief and claimed Gianni Infantino 'no longer speaks to the presidents of the associations but only to heads of state'. Blatter said that Gianni Infantino is imbued with himself and labelled the FIFA chief "arrogant". Blatter was ousted as president five years ago and is currently serving a six-year ban from football-related activities due to ethics violations and his involvement in the FIFA corruption scandal from his time.

In April, Blatter pleaded his innocence in the FIFA corruption scandal after the US Department of Justice issued an indictment charging that Russia and Qatar paid bribes in order to secure votes ahead for being awarded the 2018 and 2022 World Cups respectively. Sepp Blatter was one of the most influential men in world football since becoming FIFA chief in 1998 and was one of the pioneers who helped turn the FIFA World Cup into one of the biggest revenue makers in world sport.

