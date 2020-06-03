Real Madrid Beat Juventus 4-1 OTD In 2017 To Win Their 12th European Title

Real Madrid entered the 2017 Champions League final against Juventus as favourites. However, Juventus proved that they were not about to bow down to the most successful team in the history of the competition in the 2017 Champions League final which was played at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff. Here's a look at at the Juventus vs Real Madrid Champions League final when Los Blancos created history by winning back-to-back European titles for the first time in the competition's modern history.

Also Read | Zidane gives finest pep talk prior to 2017 Champions League final vs Juventus; watch video

Juventus vs Real Madrid Champions League final

Cristiano Ronaldo goals vs Juventus in 2017 Champions League final

✨ That night in Cardiff...

🔥 4 goals

🙌 1 amazing performance

🏆 Our 12th European Cup#RMHistory | #RealFootball pic.twitter.com/y3qx18Jd3w — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) June 3, 2020

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo infuriated Fernando Torres in the build-up to 2017 Champions League final

Juventus vs Real Madrid Champions League final

Real Madrid beat Juventus 4-1 OTD in 2017 to win their 12th Champions League title

Juventus entered the 2017 Champions League finals as underdogs. This was the second time that a Juventus vs Real Madrid Champions League final was taking place, with the first one taking place in 1998. Cristiano Ronaldo put the reigning champions ahead after a simplistic one-two with Dani Carvajal. However, Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic put Zinedine Zidane's side in trouble after he scored a magnificent overhead goal to level the scores. Juventus remained in control throughout the first half of the 2017 Champions League final.

Juventus vs Real Madrid Champions League final

However, the second half was a different affair altogether following a motivational pep talk from Zinedine Zidane during the break. Real Madrid started the second half in attack mode and took a 2–1 lead in the 61st minute from a long-range strike from Casemiro, which deflected off Sami Khedira and flew past Gianluigi Buffon into the back of the net. Three minutes later, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his second of the night from an assist from Luka Modric to put Madrid 3-1 up.

Juventus tried hard to fight their way back into the game but failed to penetrate the Real Madrid backline led by Sergio Ramos. Marco Asensio rounded off a perfect second half for Real Madrid as he scored a tap-in in the dying minutes of the game following an assist from Marcelo. In doing so, the Real Madrid Champions League 2017 win became the first time a European club successfully defended the title in the modern version of the Champions League..

Also Read | Real Madrid willing to sacrifice Eden Hazard for Kylian Mbappe? Swap deal rumours spread

Juventus vs Real Madrid Champions League final

Sergio Ramos speaks after Real Madrid Champions League 2017 final win

🏆💬 @SergioRamos: "Winning the 12th European Cup was important for the team to go down in history."@UEFAcom | #RMHistory — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) June 3, 2020

Also Read | Paulo Dybala dribbles past entire star-studded Juventus defence in training: Watch