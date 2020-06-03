Premier League Restart: Clubs Warned Of Spitting Habit, Inspectors Sent To Keep A Check

The highly-anticipated Premier League restart is set for June 17 but there are a number of rules and regulations that need adherence if football is to resume smoothly. There are still 92 Premier League fixtures remaining and under Project Restart, the games are set to finish over a gruelling four-week period. However, clubs have been asked to inform their players to stop spitting on the pitch as well as prevent the sharing of water bottles and swapping of jerseys to curb the spread of coronavirus. A group of inspectors will be sent to every club's training camp to check if the guidelines are being adhered to.

Premier League Shareholders today agreed to a new provisional restart date for the 2019/20 season of Wednesday 17 June, provided that all safety requirements are in place — Premier League (@premierleague) May 28, 2020

Premier League restart: Premier League restart date

Last week, the Premier League restart date was announced for Wednesday, June 17 following a meeting by the Premier League shareholders. The Premier League restart, however, will see the resumption of games only if the health and safety requirements are met. The Premier League restart will see a return to football following a three-month break due to the coronavirus crisis.

Latest Premier League Covid-19 test results - the 4th batch conducted - produces ZERO positive cases from 1130 tests of players and club staff. — Dan Roan (@danroan) May 30, 2020

In order to reduce the chances of a second outbreak of the deadly bug, the Premier League has warned clubs against their players spitting on the pitch. A number of players are often seen spitting on the ground during a game and to minimise the risk of coronavirus spread from one person to another through droplets, this guideline has been set in place. Players will also not be allowed to share their water bottles with each other and there will also be no exchange of jerseys following a game. According to reports from Daily Mirror, the Premier League will send inspectors to each training ground to observe the behaviour of players and inform them to stop spitting during the games.

English Premier League live games: Premier League fixtures

There are still 92 Premier League fixtures remaining in the English top division. However, reports from Daily Mail have claimed that the Premier League fixtures are bound to be held at neutral venues to prevent fans from gathering outside the stadiums. There will also be no fans in attendance for the rest of the Premier League fixtures and the first two games upon resumption of football will see Manchester City face Arsenal while Aston Villa will host Sheffield United.

Premier League restart: Premier League table

Liverpool are at the summit of the Premier League table, 25 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City as Jurgen Klopp's men require just two more wins to guarantee the title heading to Anfield. The Premier League table makes for interesting reading with the fourth Champions League spot still un for grabs. Chelsea (48 points) currently occupy fourth place but Manchester United are just three points behind the Blues in fifth. Norwich City (21 points) and Aston Villa (25 points) are staring at relegation while Bournemouth, Watford and West Ham are all on 27 points each.

