FIFA Women's WC: Brazil star scores goal of the tournament, does Ronaldo celebration-WATCH

The FIFA Women's World Cup is going in full swing and goals are bring scored profusely as all the teams have amped up for the occasion. The 32-nation tournament commenced on July 20 and will continue till August 20, when the final will be played. Australia and New Zealand are the joint hosts of the tournament. While it is a different tournament altogether but since the game is the same hence one of the biggest icons of football and world sport Cristiano Ronaldo has made his indirect appearance at the championship event.

Brazil star performs Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic celebration after scoring a goal

On Monday, Brazil took on Panama in the Group F game. Brazil were the favorite to win and indeed pounced their authority on Panama. The 2007 runners-up defeated Panama with an overwhelming scoreline of 4-0. Ary Borges was on song for Brazil. She scored a hat trick at different intervals in the game. However, it was Beatriz Zaneratto Joao, who raised as many eyeballs with her 48th minute strike.

It was a team effort, but the shot may potentially may become the candidate for the goal of the tournament award that led to the ball hitting the net and changing the score from 2-0 to 3-0. Following the goal, the scorer was in complete delight and expressed it by showcasing the ever-stylish "Siuuu" celebration. Take a look at the scenes from the Hindmarsh Stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo initiated the "Siuuu" celebration

Cristiano Ronaldo introduced the football world to the "Siuuu" celebration back in 2013 during a club friendly between Real Madrid and Chelsea. He started performing it regularly in the seasons that followed and it stuck with the enthusiasts. A decade later, Ronaldo still exhibits it after scoring a goal. As CR7 is a famous public figure, thus performing the celebration casually has become customary around the world.