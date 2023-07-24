Indonesian goalkeeper's outrageous skill stuns the internet, fans say 'better than Onana'

In the world of football, instances of brilliance take place week in and week out. While a thunderous strike from a distance is what we all yearn to witness, a deft touch of Lionel Messi or step-overs of Cristiano Ronaldo also comes in the column of pure entertainment. However, on this occasion, it is the game's most crucial agent, who at the same time stays out of the mainstream, has showcased his skillful footwork. The goalkeeping position is one of the most misunderstood aspects of the game. Indeed, it is the primary objective, but there are many facets of the game in which the keeper steps in, and Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez may definitely agree with this. This time though, a goalkeeper from Indonesia has exhibited something unusual on the field, and by the looks of it can be stated that he deceived the opposition player on all ends.

3 things you need to know

Bri Liga 1 is the top tier in Indonesia

Andre Onana recently completed a move to Manchester United

Onana went to United at a reported fee of £43.8mM plus £3.4M in potential add-ons

Also Read | '€1.9 Million Per Day': Saudi League Club Send World Record Offer To PSG For Kylian Mbappe

Goalkeeper showcases outrageous skill in the Indonesian football league

In what could be gauged as the perfect tuning between goalkeeper and defender, the GK made a tremendous no-look lofted pass to the defender, which reached the intended target perfectly. Upon receiving the pass the defender cleared the immediate danger. Take a look at what transpired.

From the sublime European football to the spectacular Soccer world of America, the game does not cease to amaze the fanatics every now and then. To augment the section of excellence, let's also head towards Asia where the craze of football if not exceeds is at par with Europe and South America. In Asia, there are several leagues in operation at this time and one of the many is BRI Liga 1 of Indonesia. It is the top tier in the country and a case of amazement has spewed from this part.

Fans draw comparisons of Indonesian goalkeeper with Andre Onana

As sports is a competitive field hence comparisons are drawn frequently. Fans who witnessed the skillful act of the Goalkeeper could not help but compare the protagonist here with Andre Onana, a Cameroonian goalkeeper who is making waves due to his move to Premier League club Manchester United.

better than onana — Reza (@rejaaeee) July 23, 2023

Better dont let Onana see this — Paul (@_paul_03) July 23, 2023

Also Read | Front-on view of Lionel Messi's winner on debut for Inter shows the genius of Leo: WATCH

What do you think about this neat footwork of the Indonesian footballer? Do you think that the comparisons made with Andre Onana in the game are justified?